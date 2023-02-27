Xiaomi and Google collaborates to unlock your BMW car with Xiaomi 13 series!

Your Xiaomi 13 phone will soon be able to unlock your BMW vehicle with NFC thanks to the Xiaomi and Google collaboration. At today’s Xiaomi event, 3 phones among Xiaomi 13 series were introduced: Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

It was previously rumored that Xiaomi 12S series will use NFC to access BMW vehicles, but this was not particularly significant given that Xiaomi 12S series is not offered for sale globally.

Unlock the car with your Android phone!

Right after the introduction of Xiaomi 13 series is over, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun announced on Twitter that Xiaomi 13 series will communicate wirelessly with BMW branded cars. You can visit Lei Jun’s Twitter account through this link.

According to Lei Jun’s statement, Xiaomi 13 series phones will have Digital car key feature. You’ll be able to lock, unlock, and start your vehicle using Google Wallet app.

If you want to share your virtual car key with your friend or family members, you can do it by using Google Wallet app. We don’t know when this feature will be available yet, we’ll let you know the details in time.

