Xiaomi Android 14 Beta Tester Program Started!

Mobile technology giant Xiaomi has announced the Android 14 Beta Tester Program for the latest Android operating system Android 14. The company will release the new beta version to users who own Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T models as part of the Android 14 Beta Tester Program. Through this program, users will have the opportunity to experience the new operating system’s features and provide feedback.

Android is known as the most popular mobile operating system worldwide and aims to provide exciting experiences for users with each new version. By offering the beta version of Android 14 to a limited number of users, Xiaomi invites them to participate in the program for testing new features and collecting feedback.

Requirements to apply for Xiaomi Android 14 Beta Tester Program:

Do you know how you can register Xiaomi Android 14 Beta Tester Program? If you do not know, continue reading our article, now we will tell you how you can register for this program.

Should be having and using the mentioned smartphone can actively participate in the stable version test, feedback, and suggestions.

The phone should be logged in with the same ID that he/she has filled in the recruitment form.

Should have tolerance for issues, willing to cooperate with the engineers about the issues with detailed information.

Have the ability to recover phone when flashing failed, willing to take risks about failed updating.

Applicant’s age should be 18/18+ years

Users who wish to join the Xiaomi Android 14 Beta Tester Program can apply through Xiaomi’s official website. The application process will take place within a specific time frame, and selected users will be granted access to the beta version. This way, users can explore the new operating system experience in advance and contribute to its development process.

One of the reasons Xiaomi offers the beta version to a limited number of users is to ensure manageable feedback collection. By reporting any errors or issues encountered during the testing of new features, users will assist Xiaomi in addressing and improving the user experience.

Users participating in Xiaomi’s beta program will have the opportunity to experience the new operating system features and provide feedback on the user experience. This feedback will assist Xiaomi in shaping the development efforts on the operating system and implementing updates that cater to user needs.

However, it should be noted that beta versions are experimental and may contain errors. Therefore, users should exercise caution when installing the beta version and ensure important data is backed up. Additionally, it is recommended to use a stable version for daily use and reserve the beta version for experiential purposes only.

Xiaomi’s Android 14 Beta Tester Program enables users to experience new operating system features and provide feedback. This program, with user participation, will shape the development process of Android 14 and facilitate updates that meet user requirements. It is important for users to be cautious and use the beta version carefully. Nonetheless, this program offers Xiaomi users an opportunity to further advance their mobile experiences.