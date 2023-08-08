Xiaomi Android 14 MIUI Global Builds spotted on Xiaomi Server

Xiaomi has started the preparation stages for Android 14 MIUI Global builds. The brand, which first selected test users, has now started testing the new Android 14 beta version internally. New Android 14 based MIUI Global builds are expected to be rolled out to users in the near future. We have spotted the first Xiaomi Android 14 MIUI Global builds on the Xiaomi server, which reveals some information about the new Android 14 beta.

Xiaomi Android 14 Beta Test Version

Xiaomi will most likely release the Android 14 Beta on August 16th. August 16th is the anniversary of MIUI and we know that this special day is very important. At the same time, there is a possibility that new products will be launched on this special day. New devices such as MIX FOLD 3, Pad 6 Max may be announced on August 16. But in this article, we will answer questions like when Android 14 Beta will arrive. With the detection of Android 14 MIUI Global Builds, the first devices to receive this version have been confirmed.

Here are the first Android 14 MIUI Global builds! Xiaomi is testing the versions and users will be able to experience the new update. It should be noted that the new versions will contain bugs. Because these are beta versions of Android 14. Therefore, we recommend that you do not install it on devices that you will use daily. After testing, don’t forget to switch back to the stable version.

Xiaomi 13 MIUI-V14.0.0.1.UMCMIXM

Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI-V14.0.0.1.UMBMIXM

Xiaomi 12T MIUI-V14.0.0.1.ULQMIXM

These new Android 14 MIUI Global builds are expected to be released on August 16. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when they are released.