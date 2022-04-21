Xiaomi announces 8GB variant of Redmi 10 Power in India; Is it worth it?

Xiaomi has launched a new highest end variant of their Redmi 10 Power smartphone in India. Let's find out if it's worth for the price or not.

Alongside the Redmi 10A smartphone in India, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi 10 Power in all-new storage and RAM variant. The brand has announced the 8GB+128GB variant of the smartphone in India targeting the users who want excessive RAM and onboard storage within the budget. Let’s have a look at the complete specifications and check if the device is worth the price or not? Does the high RAM actually make the device standalone?

Redmi 10 Power; Specifications & Price

The newly announced Redmi 10 Power flaunts a 6.7-inches HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, classic waterdrop notch cutout and standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset coupled with the newly announced 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB+128GB variant of the device is priced in India at INR 14,999 (USD 195).

It has got a dual rear camera with a 50MP primary wide sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. It has a 5MP front-facing selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch cutout. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery paired with up to 18W of fast wired charging support. The smartphone will boot up on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Is the device really worth it?

According to the company, the device is aimed at enthusiasts who want a lot of RAM and storage in their smartphones but are on a tight budget. Well, the company has previously stated that all smartphones above 10,000 INR in India will have an FHD+ resolution display, and their own Redmi 10 Power contradicts the company’s claim. It has an HD+ resolution display and costs USD 195 or INR 14,999.

Aside from the high RAM, it has no advantage over the competition. And we couldn’t really see the benefit of having a lot of RAM if the processor isn’t capable enough. In the same price range, the brand’s own Redmi Note 11, Note 10S, and Note 11S offer better value for money and performance. As a result, it is preferable for buyers to look at other devices rather than succumbing to the hype of high RAM.