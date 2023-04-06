Xiaomi works with Google to provide security updates and brings you the latest Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch. In this article, we answer many of your questions, such as devices that will receive the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch and what changes this patch will provide, under the title of Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker. Android is the most popular operating system for smartphones. Phone manufacturers use it to produce high-quality and affordable mobile devices.

According to Google’s policies, phone manufacturers must apply timely security patches to all Android phones they sell to consumers and businesses. That’s why Xiaomi provides regular software updates to its phones to fix bugs and improve performance. Also, Xiaomi takes this seriously releasing security updates on time.

Towards the End of March, the company started rolling out the latest Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch to its devices, which aims to improve system security and stability. So has your device received the latest Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch? What devices will receive Xiaomi’s April 2023 Security Patch, soon? If you are wondering about the answer, keep reading our article!

Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker

Today 4 devices received the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch for the first time. Over time, more Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will have this security patch that will improve system security. Has the smartphone you used received this Android patch? Below, we have listed the first device to receive the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch. If you are using this device, you are in luck. With the latest Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch, your device is warier to security vulnerabilities. Without further ado, let’s find out what devices first have the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch.

Device MIUI Version Redmi Note 11T 5G / POCO M4 Pro 5G India V13.0.9.0.SGBINXM Mi 10 Ultra V14.0.1.0.TJJCNXM Redmi K50G V14.0.9.0.TLJCNXM Xiaomi 12X V14.0.9.0.TLDCNXM

In the table above, we have listed the first devices that received Xiaomi’s April 2023 Security Patch for you. A device such as Redmi Note 11T 5G appears to have received the new Android security patch. Do not worry if your device is not listed in this table. Soon many devices will receive the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch. Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch will be released, improve system security and stability, have a positive impact on user experience.

Which devices will receive the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update early?

Curious about devices that will receive Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update early? Now we give you an answer to this. Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update will significantly improve system stability and provide an excellent experience. Here are all models that will receive the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update early!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra V14.0.3.0.TMACNXM (ishtar)

Redmi Note 12S V14.0.1.0.THZMIXM (sea_global)

Xiaomi 11T V14.0.1.0.TKWEUBY (agate_eea_by_global)

POCO X3 Pro V14.0.2.0.TJUEUXM (vayu_eea_global)

The first devices we mentioned article received the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update. So, has your device received the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update? If not, don’t worry the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update will be released to your devices very soon. We will update our article when the Xiaomi April 2023 Security Patch Update is released for a new device. Don’t forget to follow us.