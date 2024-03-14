Xiaomi brings Redmi A3 to Malaysia

Xiaomi has expanded the availability of its Redmi A3 smartphone model by making it available to Malaysia this week.

Redmi A3 launched last month as an entry-level smartphone in India. Now, the company has decided to bring it to the Malaysian market, noting that the model sells for RM429.

Despite its price and being marketed as a budget smartphone, nonetheless, Redmi A3 comes with a decent set of features and specifications, including a generous 6.71-inch 720p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

Inside, it houses a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. However, it only comes with 4GB RAM, but its 128GB storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, its camera system consists of an 8MP primary lens and a depth sensor. Both cameras are placed inside a circular camera bump that consumes almost all the upper half part of the camera’s rear. In front, there’s a 5MP camera, which is also capable of 1080p@30fps video recording as the rear camera system.

Other noteworthy features of Redmi A3 include its 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.4 support.