Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition has been introduced in China!

Xiaomi just revealed Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition in China. Despite the fact that Star Wars fans can have a variety of accessories, we don’t see the Star Wars themed earphone very often. Xiaomi’s Star Wars themed earphone has a price tag of 499 CNY (72 USD) in China.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition

Whether or not this earphone will hit the global market is yet to be seen, but Xiaomi might astound us and introduce it to the world market. Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition will come with a special box.

Exclusively for Star Wars fans, the Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition features the Stormtrooper logo on the charging case of earphones. Additionally, Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition plays a unique lightsaber sound effect when the earphone is connected or disconnected through Bluetooth.

Noise cancellation is another important feature of Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition, with an ANC of up to 40 dB. It features three different ANC modes. Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition can connect to 2 devices and it has 32 hours of battery life (with charging case).

