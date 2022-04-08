Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro: the next step in true wireless audio

Looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle? Look no further than the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro! These earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants to stay active and connected. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can listen to your music or take calls without having to worry about cords getting in the way. Additionally, they have a built-in microphone that allows you to easily take calls on the go. And with up to 8 hours of battery life, you can keep listening all day long!

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is the perfect Xiaomi earbuds for those who are looking for a Xiaomi earbuds that has a good design, great sound quality, and an affordable price. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro features a 10mm driver that produces a deep bass and clear treble. The Xiaomi earbuds also have an in-line microphone that allows you to take calls without having to remove it. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, so you can use it while working out without worry. Lastly, the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro has a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro size and design

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro come in two different sizes. The small size is designed to fit snugly and comfortably in your ear, while the large size provides a more secure fit. Both sizes come with three different tip options, so you can find the perfect fit for your ears. And with IP55 water resistance, you can take these earbuds anywhere – even if it's raining! They are also available in two different colors. Choose from black or white to find the perfect look for you.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro weight is 48g. That’s pretty average for a pair of earbuds. They’re not too heavy that they’ll feel like they’re falling out of your ears, but they’re also not so light that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. Xiaomi has done a good job of finding the sweet spot with the Buds 3T Pro.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Codecs

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro uses the latest LHDC 4.0 codec with crystal clear high-fidelity, 24bit/96kHz and THD ≤ 0.08%. Buds 3T Pro is designed for music lovers who want the best sound quality. The Buds 3T Pro also uses the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology withLow Energy/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP which gives you a stable connection and low latency.

How to pair Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro?

But before you can enjoy all that Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro have to offer, you’ll need to pair them with your device. Here’s a quick guide to help you get started:

Make sure that your Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro are turned on and within range of your device. Open the Xiaomi Buds app and select “Device Settings.” Select “Bluetooth Devices” and then “Pair new device.” Hold pairing button on Buds 3T Pro Case Select your Buds 3T Pro from the list of available devices.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Sound Quality

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro come with two different types of drivers. The first type is the balanced membrane driver, which delivers clear and crisp sound. The second type is the dynamic driver, which provides powerful bass. With these two drivers working together, you’ll enjoy amazing sound quality no matter what you’re listening to. Whether you’re streaming your favorite music or watching a movie, Buds 3T Pro provide an immersive experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Drivers have been designed to deliver outstanding sound quality with up to 40dB of active noise cancellation. Xiaomi has also included a dual transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings while still enjoying the Hi-Fi audio experience. The drivers is both lightweight and durable, making them ideal for long listening sessions. The earphones also feature an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable and secure fit. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is the perfect way to enjoy your music.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Battery Life

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro make it easy to enjoy your music or take calls on the go. And with up to eight hours of battery life, you can keep listening all day long! It has great battery life. You can use it for up to 21 hours on a single charge. That’s with the earbuds and the charging case. If you only use the earbuds, you can get up to 5 hours of playtime. It also has fast charging. If you’re low on battery, a 10-minute charge will give you 2 hours of playback. So, you never have to worry about being without your music for long. It is always ready to keep the party going, no matter how long you want to listen for.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro earbuds can be charged using the charging case and case can be charging with USB Type C. The earbuds have an input voltage of 5V and a current of 0.12A. The charging case has an input voltage of 5V and a current of 1A. The charging case can also be used to charge other devices, such as smartphones, with an output voltage of 5V and a current of 0.25A. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro earbuds can be fully charged in approximately 10 minutes using the charging case. The charging case can charge in a hour. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro earbuds have a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge. Up to 24h battery life when paired with charging case.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Gestures

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro users can now control their music with gestures. To play or pause your current track or answer or end call pinch once the left or right earbud. To skip to the next track, pinch-two times the earbud. To go back to the previous track, pinch three times the earbud. You can also enable transparency mode and ANC mode by pinch and hold the left or right earbud. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro’s gesture controls are designed to make it easy and convenient for you to control your music while on the go. Give them a try the next time you’re out for a run or working out at the gym.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Price

They boast a number of features that make them stand out from the competition, including Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio Certification, and an improved design. But how much do they cost? The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro price is $199 USD. That’s a bit more expensive than Xiaomi’s previous earbuds, but still relatively affordable when compared to other high-end options on the market. So, if you’re looking for a quality pair of earbuds with some great features, it should definitely be on your radar.

Overall, We think the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is a great product. The sound quality is good and they are very comfortable to wear. They also have a lot of features that make them useful for everyday life, such as the ability to track your fitness and control your music playback with gestures. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds.

Image Source