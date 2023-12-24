Xiaomi Car official logo drops on social platforms

China-based tech giant Xiaomi’s automotive division has reopened its official Weibo account. The account had temporarily closed after leaks about Xiaomi Car surfaced. Today, Xiaomi Car SU7‘s Weibo account is back online, featuring the unveiling of the brand’s new logo.

Notably, the fresh Xiaomi Car logo on Xiaomi Car Weibo accounts profile picture is described as a silver-colored version of the regular Xiaomi logo, set against a transparent background. This distinctive design choice highlights Xiaomi’s commitment to bringing innovation and modern aesthetics to the automotive realm.

The anticipation surrounding Xiaomi Car has been fueled by previously leaked information and images capturing the vehicle’s on-road testing. With the revival of the Weibo account and the introduction of the new logo, it appears that Xiaomi Car is gearing up for its official debut.

For further updates and insights into Xiaomi Car’s future plans, the reopened Weibo account will serve as the primary source of information. Enthusiasts and curious users alike can follow Xiaomi Car’s official Weibo page to stay abreast of the company’s journey and developments within the automotive sector.

Source: Xiaomi Car Weibo