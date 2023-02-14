Xiaomi Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Xiaomi Smart TV!

Xiaomi Smart TV, which attracts a lot of attention especially in India, has completed its 5th year. Xiaomi remains India’s choice for a premium experience in Smart TV entertainment. Xiaomi India recently made a statement on Twitter, stating that Xiaomi Smart TVs are India’s No.1 Smart TV brand.

Xiaomi Smart TV No.1 in India

Xiaomi has a huge ecosystem of smart products in all areas. And Xiaomi Smart TV is one of the best in its field. Product that recreates usual TV experience with its unique premium metal bezel-less design, high-definition display and advanced smart TV features. Product, which debuted in 2018, turned 5 years old in past hours. Xiaomi India has released a celebration text to its users from its official Twitter account.

According to the statement, Xiaomi Smart TVs, which started production in India in 2018, have received positive feedback from first product, Mi TV 4. Reached +10 million users and Xiaomi Smart TVs are 100% Indian production as part of the “Made In India” initiative.

Hi Xiaomi Fam, Our Smart Television story in India began in 2018 with the debut launch of the world’s thinnest LED Smart TV, the Mi TV 4 in India. Today, as we complete 5 fulfilling years in the country, we would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to each and every one of you. We have come a long way since inception and are extremely humbled by the response we have received. Reflecting upon this marvellous joyride, we are proud to enhance the viewing experience across 10 million households in the country, through our wide range of smart televisions and streaming devices. Also, being one of the first adopters of the Make in India initiative, 100% of our Smart TVs sold are Made in India. Staying true to our promise of “Innovation for Everyone”, we aim to consistently revamp the TV viewing experience- be it evolution from standard definition to high definition and now to 4K.

And this is just the beginning… As we embark on our 6th year, we are optimistic about a bright future with newer innovations from the house of Xiaomi. We will continue to push our limits of innovations and offer you a range of products that bring you a cinematic experience at home. On behalf of Xiaomi India, we thank you once again for your ongoing trust, cooperation, and companionship throughout all these years, helping us become India’s No. 1 Smart TV Brand. Thank You!

With Love, Team Xiaomi India

Xiaomi is a company that has the right to speak in every field and Xiaomi Smart TVs are highly appreciated by users. Its sales figures and the fact that it is the No.1 Smart TV product in India reveal this. So what do you think about Xiaomi Smart TVs? Do not forget to share your comments and thoughts with us below. Stay tuned for more.