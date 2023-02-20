Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun responds to questions about the Xiaomi 13 series!

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, tweeted that he will address any inquiries you have regarding the Xiaomi 13 series, which will be unveiled on February 26. Xiaomi 13 series, which is already introduced in China, will now be released globally. You may take a look at the specifications of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro from the links given since global variants will have identical features as those already exist in China.

Lei Jun will respond to your questions about Xiaomi 13 series!

The Mobile World Congress event for this year will start on February 27 and end on March 2. Xiaomi will reveal their Xiaomi 13 series. Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled worldwide.

Leica has previously worked with various phone manufacturers. Xiaomi 12S series featured Leica’s unique color gradation with Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant modes in the camera app. Xiaomi 13 series will feature Leica’s special color profiles as well.

CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun announced on Twitter that he will answer the questions regarding Xiaomi and Leica partnership. You can ask your questions on Twitter under the #AskLeiJun hashtag. You can visit Lei Jun’s Twitter account from this link and see the actual post here.

What do you think about Leica and Xiaomi collaboration? Please share your thoughts in the comments!