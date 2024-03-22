Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is finally here with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 16GB RAM, AI cam

Xiaomi has finally started offering the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which comes with some powerful hardware and a camera system armed with some AI capabilities.

The main highlight of Civi 4 Pro comes in its body, which sports a premium-looking design and 7.45mm thinness. Despite this, the smartphone houses interesting components that allow it to challenge competitors in the market.

To start, it is powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and also offers a rich memory size of up to 16GB. In terms of its camera, it provides a powerful main system made of a 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide. In front, it has a dual-cam system that consists of 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses. Aside from that, it boasts the power of Xiaomi AISP to allow users to perform quick and continuous shooting. There’s also the AI GAN 4.0 AI tech to target wrinkles, making the smartphone absolutely attractive for selfie lovers.

Here are the other details about the new model: