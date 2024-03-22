Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is finally here with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 16GB RAM, AI cam

Xiaomi has finally started offering the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which comes with some powerful hardware and a camera system armed with some AI capabilities.
The main highlight of Civi 4 Pro comes in its body, which sports a premium-looking design and 7.45mm thinness. Despite this, the smartphone houses interesting components that allow it to challenge competitors in the market.
To start, it is powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and also offers a rich memory size of up to 16GB. In terms of its camera, it provides a powerful main system made of a 50MP (f/1.6, 25mm, 1/1.55″, 1.0µm) wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50 MP (f/2.0, 50mm, 0.64µm) telephoto with PDAF and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1.12µm) ultrawide. In front, it has a dual-cam system that consists of 32MP wide and ultrawide lenses. Aside from that, it boasts the power of Xiaomi AISP to allow users to perform quick and continuous shooting. There’s also the AI GAN 4.0 AI tech to target wrinkles, making the smartphone absolutely attractive for selfie lovers.
Here are the other details about the new model:
- Its AMOLED display measures 6.55 inches and offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1236 x 2750 resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- It is available in different configurations: 12GB/256GB (2999 Yuan or around $417), 12GB/512GB (Yuan 3299 or around $458), and 16GB/512GB Yuan 3599 (around $500).
- The Leica-powered main camera system offers up to 4K@24/30/60fps video resolution, while the front can record up to 4K@30fps.
- The Civi 4 Pro has a 4700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
- The device is available in Spring Wild Green, Soft Mist Pink, Breeze Blue, and Starry Black colorways.
- There is still no confirmation from the company about the expanded availability of the model, but it is expected to head to India soon.