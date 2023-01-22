Xiaomi works with Google to provide security updates and brings you the latest Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. In this article, we answer many of your questions, such as devices that will receive the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch and what changes this patch will provide, under the title of Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker. Android is the most popular operating system for smartphones. Phone manufacturers use it to produce high-quality and affordable mobile devices.

According to Google’s policies, phone manufacturers must apply timely security patches to all Android phones they sell to consumers and businesses. That’s why Xiaomi provides regular software updates to its phones to fix bugs and improve performance. Also, Xiaomi takes this seriously releasing security updates on time.

Towards the beginning of January, the company started rolling out the latest Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch to its devices, which aims to improve system security and stability. So has your device received the latest Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch? What devices will receive Xiaomi’s January 2023 Security Patch, soon? If you are wondering about the answer, keep reading our article!

Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker [Updated: 22 January 2023]

Today 13 devices received the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch for the first time. Over time, more Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will have this security patch that will improve system security. Has the smartphone you used received this Android patch? Below, we have listed the first device to receive the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. If you are using this device, you are in luck. With the latest Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch, your device is warier to security vulnerabilities. Without further ado, let’s find out what devices first have the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch.

Devices MIUI Version Redmi A1 / A1+ / POCO C50 V13.0.7.0.SGMINXM, V13.0.7.0.SGMRUXM Redmi Note 8 (2021) V13.0.9.0.SCUMIXM, V13.0.5.0.SCURUXM, V13.0.7.0.SCUEUXM Redmi A1 / POCO C50 V13.0.5.0.SGMIDXM, V13.0.8.0.SGMEUXM, V13.0.15.0.SGMMIXM, V13.0.5.0.SGMTWXM Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi 10 Prime 2022 V13.0.4.0.SKURUXM, V13.0.5.0.SKUINXM, V13.0.3.0.SKUTRXM Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / POCO X4 Pro 5G V13.0.5.0.SKCMIXM, V13.0.5.0.SKCIDXM, V13.0.4.0.SKCINXM Redmi Note 11T 5G / POCO M4 Pro 5G V13.0.7.0.SGBINXM, V13.0.3.0.SGBEUXM Redmi Note 10 Lite India V13.0.3.0.SJWINRF Redmi Note 11 NFC V13.0.6.0.SGKMIXM Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G India V13.0.6.0.SGDINXM Mi 11 Lite 5G V14.0.6.0.TKICNXM Xiaomi 12 Lite V14.0.5.0.TLIEUXM Xiaomi 12 V14.0.5.0.TLCEUXM, V14.0.2.0.TLCMIXM Xiaomi 12 Pro V14.0.7.0.TLBEUXM, V14.0.5.0.TLBMIXM

In the table above, we have listed the first devices that received Xiaomi’s January 2023 Security Patch for you. A device such as Redmi 10 appears to have received the new Android security patch. Do not worry if your device is not listed in this table. Soon many devices will receive the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch will be released, improve system security and stability, have a positive impact on user experience.

Which devices will receive the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update early? [Updated: 22 January 2023]

Curious about devices that will receive Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update early? Now we give you an answer to this. Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update will significantly improve system stability and provide an excellent experience. Here are all models that will receive the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update early!

Xiaomi CIVI 2 V14.0.3.0.TLLCNXM (ziyi)

Xiaomi 12X V14.0.5.0.TLDCNXM, V14.0.1.0.TLDEUXM (psyche)

Xiaomi 12T V14.0.2.0.TLQEUXM, V14.0.1.0.TLQMIXM (plato)

Xiaomi 12 Lite V14.0.3.0.TLIMIXM (taoyao)

Xiaomi 11 Ultra V14.0.1.0.TKAEUXM (star)

Xiaomi 11 V14.0.1.0.TKBEUXM (venus)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE V14.0.2.0.TKOMIXM (lisa)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G V14.0.2.0.TKIMIXM (renoir)

POCO F4 V14.0.2.0.TLMEUXM, V14.0.1.0.TLMMIXM, V14.0.1.0.TLMINXM (munch)

POCO F3 V14.0.1.0.TKHEUXM, V14.0.4.0.TKHCNXM (alioth)

POCO X3 Pro V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM (vayu)

Redmi Note 11T Pro / POCO X4 GT V14.0.1.0.TLOMIXM (xaga)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G V14.0.1.0.TKTEUXM, V14.0.2.0.TKTMIXM (pissarro)

Xiaomi 12 Pro V14.0.1.0.TLBINXM

The first devices we mentioned article received the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update. So, has your device received the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update? If not, don’t worry the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update will be released to your devices very soon. We will update our article when the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch Update is released for a new device. Don’t forget to follow us.