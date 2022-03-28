Xiaomi launches new Redmi 10A in China | What’s different?

Redmi’s cheapest and newest smartphone, the Redmi 10A, has finally been launched in China. It is affordable and therefore, after China, we might see the Redmi 10A in Indian markets as well. At first glance, it resembles the Redmi 10C, but there are differences in hardware and size.

The Redmi 10A is almost identical to its predecessor, the Redmi 9A, in terms of hardware. Apart from a few hardware additions, they only differ in design. If you look at the back design of the Redmi 9A, you will see that the camera setup resembles two cameras, but there is a camera sensor and a flash. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back. The Redmi 10A, on the other hand, has a design reminiscent of a quad-camera setup on the back, as the Redmi 9A only has one camera sensor and a flash. Compared to the Redmi 9A, a fingerprint sensor has been added to Redmi 10A.

Technical specifications of the Redmi 10A

The technical specifications of the Redmi 10A are sufficient for a normal user. The Redmi 10A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, which consists of Cortex A53 cores running at 4x 2.0 GHz and 4x 1.5 GHz. Helio G25 SOC is 2 years old and is manufactured with the 12nm manufacturing process, which is older than other competitors. MediaTek Helio G25 CPU is contains the PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

With 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB and 6/128 GB RAM/storage options, the Redmi 10A features a 6.53 inches 60 Hz HD+ IPS screen. The screen features a water drop notch design. Redmi 10A’s screen does not have any certificates.

Redmi 10A is features a large 5000mAh battery. This giant battery, together with the HD+ screen and with power-saving chipset, can provide long screen usage times. However, there is one detail that will not make you happy: Redmi 10A supports 10W charging. There is no fast charging support. It takes 3 hours to fully charge a 5000mAh battery with a 10W adapter. The Redmi 10A has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera is powered by AI features, while the front camera can shot photos with HDR. You can record videos up to 1080p@30FPS with the front and rear cameras.

Redmi 10A ships with the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and will receive the Android 12 based MIUI 13 update in the future.

Pricing

Redmi 10A is available in Smoke Blue, Shadow Black, and Moonlight Silver color options, as well as 3 different RAM /storage options. Currently only available in China, the 4/64GB version of the Redmi 10A is available from 699 yuan, the 4/128GB version from 799 yuan, and finally the 6/128GB version from 899 yuan.