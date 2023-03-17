Xiaomi Mi 10 Series MIUI 14 Update: Set to Level Up with MIUI 14 Update!

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series will receive the MIUI 14 update in the near future. Normally, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Ultra were not expected to receive the Android 13 update. First, Android 12-based MIUI 14 developments started for the Mi 10 model. Later, Xiaomi realized the mistake it had made. And it decided to release MIUI 14+T (Android 13) to all Mi 10 series models that have Snapdragon 865.

Recently, the Xiaomi Software Department Head announced that the Mi 10 series will be updated to MIUI 14 soon. Today, we would like to state that we have received information to confirm this. Because now, Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 updates are ready. This confirms what Xiaomi Software Department Head Zhang Guoquan said.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series MIUI 14 Update

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Ultra are among the best Snapdragon 865 smartphones. They contain an excellent Amoled panel, quality camera sensors, and stereo speakers that have high volume. They offer a pretty premium feel with their features and were introduced in 2020. Wondering when Xiaomi Mi 10 series will be updated to MIUI 14.

With the new Android 13-based MIUI 14, Xiaomi Mi 10 series will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. So, is the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update ready? Yes, it is ready and will be released to users very soon. MIUI 14 will be a more advanced MIUI interface with the optimizations of the Android 13 operating system. This makes it the best MIUI ever.

The last internal MIUI builds of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series are V14.0.1.0.TJACNXM and V14.0.1.0.TJBCNXM. The update is now available and coming soon. The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 should offer significant improvements. So when will this update come? What is the release date of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Series MIUI 14 update? Smartphones will receive the “End of March” Update. Please wait patiently, Xiaomiui will be the first to announce it when it is released.

So when will the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra get MIUI 14? Unfortunately, the update for Mi 10 Ultra is not ready yet. The update is in preparation, the last internal MIUI build is V14.0.0.7.TJJCNXM. We will notify you when the update is ready. It will be updated to MIUI 14 in “Mid-April“.

Where can download the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi Mi 10 series MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.