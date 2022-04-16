Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Review – Make the Perfect Movie Night

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games. This little projector is designed to be lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The best part is that it doesn’t require any special setup – just plug it in and you’re ready to go. The projector delivers crystal clear images with a maximum resolution of 1080p, and the built-in speaker provides powerful, room-filling sound. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or playing your favorite game, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great way to experience it all.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Specs

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and portable projector. This projector is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go. It has a native resolution of 1920×1080, and can project images up to 200 inches in size. The projector also has a built-in battery, so you don’t need to worry about finding an outlet to plug it in.

This projector has a display technology of 0.33″DMD and a light source technology of LED. It also has a zoom multiplier of Prime lens and a throw ratio of 1.2. This projector is easy to use and it is very affordable.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Design

You’ll love the sleek design of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector. At just 115mmx150mmx150mm and 1.3kg, it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. The white color is sleek and modern, and the projector comes with auto-focusing and vertical keystone correction for a perfect picture every time. Whether you’re watching your favorite movie or giving a presentation at work, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is sure to deliver an amazing experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is designed to be as user-friendly as possible. The black rectangular box has rounded corners and a glossy finish. The front panel has a power button, an LED indicator, and a focus ring. The top panel has a control panel with an OLED display, while the rear panel has inputs for power, HDMI, USB, and audio. The projector can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, and it comes with a carrying case for easy transport.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Power Consumption

It’s energy-efficient, with a max power consumption of just 65W in highlight mode. And it has a standby power consumption of less than 0.5W. That means you’ll save money on your electric bill, and you won’t have to worry about leaving the projector on all day. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is an ultra-low power consumption model that is designed for low energy use. The projector also has a DC input voltage of 19V, making it compatible with most standard home electrical outlets.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Projection Technology

This projector uses 0.33″ DMD projection technology to provide a clear and bright image. It also has a zoom multiplier of 1.2, which means you can get a larger screen size without losing any quality. The projected picture size is 40″- 200″, so it’s perfect for both small and large rooms. And the recommended picture size is 60″- 120″. It has a standard resolution of FULL HD (1080P) and uses LED light source technology, which means it is reliable and long-lasting.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Ports

You’ll notice that there are quite a few ventilation and exhaust holes on the back and sides of the product. This is to allow for better heat dissipation from the device. You’ll also find the DC power input, audio output, USB 2.0 interface and HDMI 2.0 interface on the back. Some people have expressed disappointment that there isn’t a 3.0 interface with higher specifications available. However, the 2.0 interface should support 1080p video input just fine. Additionally, both U disk and mobile hard disk can be read and supported by this device without any issue.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Performance

You’ll be impressed with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector’s performance. It’s equipped with a powerful Amlogic T962-X CPU and 3GB of RAM. Plus, it has 16GB of eMMC high-speed flash memory.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Sound

The projector has sound that is Dolby Audio, which means that you will get great sound quality. The projector also has a large integrated sound chamber, which means that the projector can provide low frequency sounds down to 90Hz.

The Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great way to enjoy your music, whether you’re streaming online over Wi-Fi or playing your favorite tunes from your phone or computer over Bluetooth. With the built-in speaker, you can enjoy your music anywhere, any time. And with the compact design, you can easily take it with you wherever you go. So let your music be with you all the time with the Mi Smart Compact Projector.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Connection

When it comes to streaming projects, you want a picture that is smooth and stable. That’s why the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector supports dual-band Wi-Fi. With both 2.4G and 5G support, you can be confident that your projector will have a strong, stable connection – no matter how many people are trying to use the Wi-Fi at once. So whether you’re watching your favorite movie or giving a presentation, you can be sure that your picture will be clear and sharp. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. It also support low-power Bluetooth 4.2/BLE

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector Software

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great addition to any home theater setup. It comes with the Android TV 9.0 operating system installed, so you have access to all of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. The projector also has Google Play installed, so you can download even more apps to customize your viewing experience. The projector supports HDR decoding, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 1080p resolution.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable and portable projector. The design is sleek and compact, making it easy to transport and set up. The projector also has a built-in battery, so you don’t need to worry about finding an outlet. The images are clear and bright.. So, if you’re looking for a low-cost way to watch movies or give presentations, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a great choice.

Image credits