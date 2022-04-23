Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A Review – Budget Kettle from Known Brand

The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable, reliable kettle. It has a simple design that is easy to use, and it comes with a variety of safety features. The most notable feature of this kettle is its double-wall construction, which helps to prevent scalding.

Additionally, the kettle has an automatic shut-off function that kicks in when the water reaches boiling point. This safety feature ensures that the kettle will never overheat, making it a great choice for any kitchen.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A Design

The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A continues the classic Mijia white design. The packaging box is relatively sturdy. The main color is the wood color commonly used in major appliances. The front rendering is the outline of the electric kettle. When you open the box, you can see that in addition to the electric kettle, there are instructions and a power base. The Mijia Kettle 1A is made of pure white high-quality matte PP material, which has a delicate feel and a beautiful design. It looks better without the traditional stainless steel design, and the details reflect the texture everywhere.

The Mi home appliance kettle does not use the traditional “duck pear” design with the same top, small bottom and big bottom. Instead, it adopts a cylindrical design, which has a larger opening diameter, up to 13cm in diameter, and Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A has 1.5L capatcity. The direct benefit is that it will be more convenient for irrigation and cleaning. With the use of food contact grade 304 stainless steel seamless liner, cleaning is very convenient.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A Features

The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A has a built-in British brand thermostat to precisely control the temperature, which can effectively ensure that the hot water is fully boiled. And in terms of safety, it supports four power protection: automatic power off after boiling, automatic power off when water is short, power base connector to prevent electric shock, automatic power off when the pot is lifted to prevent empty burning.

The top of the Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A lid is designed with one-button opening (button operation, two-stage damping lid opening), which opens and closes smoothly; press the lid opening button, and the lid will slowly open to 30°, which can effectively prevent The boiled hot water splashes out to prevent burns; then open it again, it is 80 degrees wide open, and the two-stage damping opening cover.

The traditional electric kettle only has a single-layer stainless steel design. After the kettle boils water, it is very hot, so be careful to burn your hands, it is very unsafe. The double-layer design adopted by the rice appliance kettle does not have this problem, and an insulating layer is added in the middle, so that you can pick up the kettle with confidence, and you don’t have to worry about the problem of hot hands and bring better care to your family.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A Boiling Time

The Mi Electric Kettle 1A uses a 1800W high-power energy-gathering heating ring to heat up. After filling the water, it only takes about 5 minutes to boil. The Mijia Kettle 1A thermostat adopts a British brand and is located at the bottom of the electric kettle, which can ensure that the hot water is fully boiled, so that the water can really boil and drink real boiled water. The speed of boiling water is particularly important during use.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Kettle 1A Price

Finally, to sum up, compared with the thermal insulation electric kettle with complex functions, Mi Electric Kettle 1A has simplified complexity and focused on boiling water. Mijia design and appearance are online. In fact, in addition to this, there is a price of less than 10 USD, does it make you excited?

