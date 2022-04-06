Xiaomi Mijia Video Doorbell: Best Home Security System

Xiaomi does not surprise us again with its product variety and comes with Xiaomi Mijia Video Doorbell this time. A typical doorbell is a signaling device placed near a door to a building’s entrance, but a modern smart doorbell is an internet-connected doorbell that notifies the homeowner’s smartphone or other electronic devices when someone arrives.

Xiaomi also entered this sector and produced a unique product for them. In this article, we will cover the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Doorbell 2 and 3 versions.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Video Doorbell 2 Review

China’s most famous brand Xiaomi brings one of the practical gadgets for the home again, and this model is the second generation of the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Video Doorbell. It is equipped with human detection and a FullHD camera. Before we start, we need to inform you that this model is intended primarily for use in China.

First of all, Xiaomi Mijia Video Doorbell 2’s camera is integrated directly into the module located in front of the door. Its frame resolution is 1920×1080 pixels and has a wide viewing angle of up to 139 degrees. Thanks to its IR-CUT dual filter, it automatically switches the camera to night mode. The bell from the company has a built-in speaker and microphone, and it can be used for two-way communication.

Xiaomi Doorbell 2 Manual

Let’s talk about how to use Xiaomi Mijia Video Doorbell 2. This model has lots of features, such as space capture and ringtones. They are excellent features, but you need a smartphone to use them. Xiaomi Mijia Smart Video Doorbell 2 is compatible with the ‘’We Home’’ app. You can use other smart features through the app. In addition to the smartphone, you can pair your doorbell with a Xiaoai smart speaker or even with a TV.

Through the app, you can see what is happening in front of the door whenever you want, even when nobody is ringing. This model has an excellent feature: it sends a notification in the form of a short video or a photo to your smartphone if it detects any movement. You can set the motion detection distance up to 5 meters, and the AI will take care of the recognition of persons to avoid false alarms.

You can also speak remotely to the person outside the door. Also, this model has a voice change function too. It only needs a microSD card or cloud storage to save the records. Xiaomi Mijia Smart Video Doorbell 2 is powered by 6 standard AA batteries, and it can withstand over 4 months of usage.

If you want to feel safer in your house and live in China, Xiaomi Mijia Video Doorbell 2 would be the best decision for you. Also, if you wonder and search Ring Doorbell Near Me on the net, we will drop a link for you to check Amazon if it is available in your country or not.

Xiaomi Doorbell 3 Review

The design of the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is almost identical to the previous model, but there are some different features too. This model improves its resolution up to 2K, and it is equipped with a much wider viewing angle, up to 180 degrees. It is also equipped with AI humanoid identification technology. So that you can monitor outside the door, and the camera captures the appearance automatically and then sent to the mobile phone.

It has a built-in 940nm infrared light supplement that automatically switches to night vision. Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 has a built-in 5200mAh battery, and it lasts for up to almost 5 months. It supports fast charging from the Type-C interface. The other features are the same as the previous model’s features. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Stores are not easy to find because Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is made mainly for Chinese people, and it is more beneficial for them.