Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 measures 4.93mm thick when unfolded, thinnest foldable to date with superior cameras!

Xiaomi is set to unveil the highly awaited Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 at a special launch event scheduled for August 14th. This latest iteration of Xiaomi foldable smartphone lineup promises to bring substantial enhancements compared to its predecessor.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

The MIX Fold 3 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, no 3rd generation processor by Qualcomm as the phone launches in August 14. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will feature 50W wireless charging.

Although the official confirmation only specifies the 50W wireless charging capability, earlier leaks suggest the possibility of wired charging at 67W. Wired charging and the battery capacity aren’t revealed by Xiaomi officials yet but what Xiaomi reveals about the battery life is that the phone will last 1.34 days.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will use the E6 OLED display manufactured by Samsung, used on both the outer and inner displays and this panel has a brightness of 2600 nits. The previously introduced Xiaomi 13 Ultra also came with a screen with 2600 nits of brightness, but Xiaomi chose to use a Samsung made screen for the MIX Fold 3 instead of the screen made by the Chinese Huaxing company. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will have an 8.02″ inner display and a 6.5″ cover display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned in our previously released article, the camera system of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be same as Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and teaser images from Xiaomi actually confirm this. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will feature a dual telephoto camera setup capable of 3.2X and 5X optical zoom.

Xiaomi has not stated that the MIX Fold 3 and 13 Ultra will share the exact camera configuration but Xiaomi actually confirmed the leaks as they’re revealing MIX Fold 3 tele lenses will have same zoom range as 13 Ultra (3.2X and 5X).

A noteworthy achievement of the MIX Fold 3 is its status as one of the thinnest foldable devices, with the help of Xiaomi’s brand new hinge system. When unfolded, the device measures a 4.93mm in thickness. The thickness increases to 9.8mm when folded, which still makes it impressively slim.

Xiaomi has introduced a redesigned hinge system for the MIX Fold 3, incorporating 14 moving parts and a total of 198 parts in the assembly. The previous model, MIX Fold 2, featured 8 moving parts and a total of 87 parts. The complexity of the hinge design in the MIX Fold 3 helps making the phone slim.

The hinge is capable of holding the phone half opened at angles between 45° and 135°. TÜV Rheinland, a respected testing and certification organization, has verified the hinge’s durability, attesting to its ability to withstand 500,000 folds. The redesigned hinge system has resulted in an 8% reduction in hinge width, accompanied by an impressive 17% decrease in hinge area space. These design improvements contribute to a thinner appearance of the device.