Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 to feature a hover mode, enhances the media controls.

The highly anticipated Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is yet to make its official debut and yet a tech blogger on Twitter, Kacper Skrzypek has recently shared a post revealing that Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will bring a new feature called “Hover mode.”

The official unveiling of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is expected to take place in August. As the launch date draws nearer, leaks and rumors about the device’s special specifications have already begun to surface. For a more detailed leaks of what the MIX Fold 3 has to offer, we recommend you to read our previous article here: New Foldable Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 features leaked!

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 – Hover mode

The new Hover mode enables users to utilize a portion of the unfolded display to control the device. As seen on a tweet with a GIF by Kacper, this mode enables functions such as media playback control, slide gesture for zooming, and adjusting brightness or volume through a simple double tap.

Hover mode should be a great tool for movie lovers, for example when watching a movie with a 21:9 aspect ratio you have the buttons in your hands letting you control the media easily. This is a mode that will make it very easy to control not only watching movies but also playing media like a song or video, so much so that Samsung already offers it in the Galaxy Fold series under “Flex Mode” naming.

We anticipate the grand unveiling of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 to take place in August. This new foldable smartphone will showcase impressive features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.56-inch outer display, and an 8.02-inch inner display. You can also read our previous article to learn more about the camera specifications of MIX Fold 3 here: Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 leaks: Periscope telephoto camera and selfie camera on the inner display!