Rumors: Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 has Snap 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, two-way satellite comm, global release

Xiaomi fans should feel thrilled about the MIX Fold 4. Despite the release of the smartphone probably still far from the future, rumor has it that the model will be a powerhouse, which will offer tremendous hardware and features, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, an ample 16GB RAM, better hinge design, a two-way satellite communication capability, and most of all, a global release.

The last one should be the most important point in the news, as the Xiaomi MIX Fold series is commonly limited to the Chinese market. The speculations started as early as October 2023, when an additional model number (aside from its Chinese model number) of the smartphone was spotted on the GSMA IMEI Database, indicating that it is dedicated to its global version.

If true, Xiaomi fans should rejoice as MIX Fold 4 is expected to be a promising candidate in the foldable market in the future. According to the latest leak from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the MIX Fold 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor alongside a huge 16GB of RAM. In line with this, the account claimed that its storage could also be as large as 1TB.

The details are not entirely surprising since MIX Fold 4 will be the brand’s future flagship, but knowing that its battery would have an improvement in terms of capacity is something to be excited about. According to DCS, from the 4800mAh battery and 67W charging in MIX Fold 3, the MIX Fold 4 would have a 5000mAh capacity and a possible 100W charging capability.

Other areas of the smartphone are also expected to be improved and experience new features. Aside from those things, the foldable is also reportedly getting an improved hinge design, which should help it reduce the creasing in the screen due to repeated folding. Moreover, the MIX Fold 4 is believed to be getting a satellite communication feature, which will be two-way. If true, this will be more powerful than the same function already available in the latest iPhones as it would also allow receiving of messages (and even calls) from other devices.

Ultimately, Xiomi should bring another impressive camera system in its new creation, with the tipster sharing that it would sport a 50MP main lens with a “fixed large aperture.” A new periscope is also believed to be coming into the system, with rumors saying that it could replace the 10MP sensor of the earlier model to allow better zooming capabilities.

Of course, these details should still be taken with a pinch of salt, as a lot of things could still change in the future. However, with companies taking the foldable market competition more and more seriously, seeing such hardware and features in the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 in the future is not impossible.

