Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad Comparison: Which One is Better?

Tablets have become a favorite among tech enthusiasts and users seeking productivity. In this context, ambitious devices like Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad stand out with their unique features. In this article, we will compare Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad from different perspectives to evaluate which device could be a better choice for you.

Design

Design is an important factor that defines a tablet’s character and user experience. Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad draw attention with their unique design concepts and features. When closely examining the design of both devices, interesting differences and similarities emerge.

Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts an elegant and minimalist appearance. With dimensions of 254.0mm in width, 165.2mm in height, and a mere 6.5mm in thickness, it features a compact build. Additionally, it stands out in terms of lightweight, weighing only 490 grams. The combination of Gorilla Glass 3 and aluminum chassis brings together durability and sophistication. Color options in black, gold, and blue provide a choice that aligns with personal style. Xiaomi Pad 6 also supports a stylus, allowing users to highlight their creativity.

On the other hand, OnePlus Pad presents a modern and impressive look. With a width of 258mm and height of 189.4mm, it offers a wide screen display. Its 6.5mm slimness and aluminum body give the device an elegant touch. Despite being slightly heavier at 552 grams compared to Xiaomi Pad 6, it maintains a reasonable level of portability. The Halo Green color choice offers a unique and striking option. Similarly, OnePlus Pad also enables users to unleash their creativity with stylus support.

Both tablets possess distinct design attributes. Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out with its minimalist and lightweight design, while OnePlus Pad provides a modern and eye-catching aesthetic. Determining which device is better suited for you will depend on your personal preferences and usage needs.

Display

Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11.0-inch IPS LCD panel. The screen resolution is 2880×1800 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 309 PPI. The display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and a brightness of 550 nits. Additionally, it supports features like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, features an 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 2800×2000 pixels, providing a pixel density of 296 PPI. The screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 500 nits. It also supports features such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

While both tablets share similar screen specifications, Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out with its higher pixel density and brightness, offering a sharper and more vibrant display. Therefore, it can be said that Xiaomi Pad 6 has a slight advantage in terms of the screen quality.

Camera

Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with a 13.0MP rear camera and an 8.0MP front camera. The rear camera has an aperture of f/2.2, and it can record videos at 4K30FPS. The front camera has an aperture of f/2.2 and records videos at 1080p30FPS.

Similarly, OnePlus Pad offers a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The rear camera has an aperture of f/2.2 and records videos at 4K30FPS. The front camera has an aperture of f/2.3 and records videos at 1080p30FPS. Indeed, there doesn’t seem to be a significant difference in camera features. Both tablets appear to offer similar camera performance.

Performance

Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. This processor is designed with a 7nm manufacturing technology and features 1x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) core, 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) cores, and 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585 Bronze (Cortex-A55) cores. Paired with the Adreno 650 GPU, the device’s AnTuTu V9 score is listed as 713,554, GeekBench 5 Single-Core score is 1006, GeekBench 5 Multi-Core score is 3392, and 3DMark Wild Life score is 4280.

On the other hand, OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. This processor is designed with 4nm manufacturing technology and includes 1x 3.05GHz Cortex-X2 core, 3x 2.85GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and 4x 1.80GHz Cortex-A510 cores. Paired with Mali-G710 MP10 GPU, the device’s AnTuTu V9 score is indicated as 1,008,789, GeekBench 5 Single-Core score is 1283, GeekBench 5 Multi-Core score is 4303, and 3DMark Wild Life score is 7912.

When evaluated for performance, it’s evident that OnePlus Pad’s MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor achieves higher scores and delivers stronger performance compared to Xiaomi Pad 6. Additionally, it seems to offer advantages in terms of energy efficiency as well.

Connectivity

Xiaomi Pad 6’s connectivity features include USB-C charging port, Wi-Fi 6 support, Wi-Fi Direct, and Dual-Band (5GHz) capabilities. Additionally, it is listed with Bluetooth version 5.2. On the other hand, OnePlus Pad’s connectivity features encompass USB-C 2.0 charging port, Wi-Fi 6 support, Wi-Fi Direct, and Dual-Band (5GHz) functionalities.

Moreover, it is noted with Bluetooth version 5.3. The connectivity features of both devices are largely similar. However, there is a slight difference in Bluetooth versions; Xiaomi Pad 6 utilizes Bluetooth 5.2, while OnePlus Pad employs Bluetooth 5.3.

Battery

Xiaomi Pad 6 has a battery capacity of 8840mAh with fast charging support of 33W. It utilizes lithium-polymer battery technology. On the other hand, OnePlus Pad boasts a higher battery capacity of 9510mAh along with fast charging support of 67W.

Again, lithium-polymer battery technology has been chosen. In this scenario, OnePlus Pad emerges as the advantageous choice with both a larger battery capacity and the ability to charge more quickly. When it comes to battery performance, OnePlus Pad takes the lead.

Audio

Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with 4 speakers utilizing stereo speaker technology. However, the device doesn’t feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Similarly, OnePlus Pad also features 4 speakers and utilizes stereo speaker technology. The device also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We observe that both devices share similar speaker features. They offer the same audio experience and do not support the 3.5mm headphone jack. Consequently, there is no difference in terms of speaker performance between the two devices.

Price

The starting price of Xiaomi Pad 6 is set at 399 Euros, while the starting price of OnePlus Pad is set at 500 Euros. In this case, considering the lower price of Xiaomi Pad 6, it appears to be a more budget-friendly option. OnePlus Pad falls within a slightly higher price range. In terms of price, it can be said that Xiaomi Pad 6 has the advantage.