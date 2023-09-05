Xiaomi continues its collaboration with Google as one of the leading smartphone manufacturers to provide timely security updates for Android devices. With its quality and affordability, the Android operating system remains the most popular choice for smartphones, making it crucial for manufacturers to ensure their devices are well-protected against potential threats.

According to Google’s policies, phone manufacturers must apply timely security patches to all Android phones they sell to consumers and businesses. This responsible approach ensures that all Android phones sold by Xiaomi to consumers and businesses receive the necessary security patches, safeguarding user data and privacy.

Xiaomi’s collaboration with Google to deliver timely security updates is a testament to their dedication to user security and satisfaction. The Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch brings an array of improvements to system security and stability, assuring users that their devices are well-protected.

Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update Tracker

The latest development in this effort is the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch, aimed at enhancing system security and stability across various Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. In early September, Xiaomi began rolling out this security patch, and it has already reached specific devices. Below are the devices that have received the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch:

Device MIUI Version Redmi Note 11S 4G / POCO M4 Pro 4G V14.0.4.0.TKEINXM Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / POCO X4 Pro 5G V14.0.3.0.TKCMIXM Redmi Note 11T 5G V14.0.2.0.TGBINXM Redmi Note 12 5G V14.0.4.0.TMQEUXM Redmi K60 Ultra V14.0.10.0.TMLCNXM

If you own any of the mentioned devices, consider yourself fortunate as your smartphone is now fortified against potential security vulnerabilities. However, if your device isn’t listed above, don’t worry; Xiaomi has plans to extend the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch to many more devices soon, ensuring that users across their product lineup can benefit from improved system security and stability.

If your device hasn’t received the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update yet, rest assured that Xiaomi is actively working to make it available for all compatible devices. The company understands the importance of staying ahead of potential security threats and ensuring their users can enjoy a secure and seamless smartphone experience.

Which devices will receive the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update early?

Curious about devices that will receive Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update early? Now we give you an answer to this. Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update will significantly improve system stability and provide an excellent experience. Here are all models that will receive the Xiaomi September 2023 Security Patch Update early!

Xiaomi 12T V14.0.3.0.ULQMIXM,V14.0.3.0.ULQEUXM (plato)

Xiaomi 13 V14.0.1.0.UMCMIXM, V14.0.1.0.UMCEUXM, V14.0.1.0.UMCCNXM (fuxi)

Xiaomi 13 Pro V14.0.1.0.UMBMIXM, V14.0.1.0.UMBEUXM, V14.0.1.0.UMBCNXM (nuwa)

As the rollout continues, more Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will receive this critical update, further bolstering the security of the Android ecosystem. Keep an eye out for the update notification on your device, and rest assured that Xiaomi is committed to your safety and will continue to deliver high-quality updates for the best possible smartphone experience. Stay tuned for further updates, and happy secure browsing!