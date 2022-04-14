Is it pretty hot in your country, or are you just preparing your home for summer? The new Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is the ideal fan for your search. Thanks to the invention of the air-conditioner, it saves our lives in the summer!

If you are not a big fan of the air-conditioner and favor fan more, we will review the newly released fan by one of Xiaomi’s eco companies: Smartmi Natural Wind Fan. Let’s dive into the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 unboxing, features and manual.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Unboxing

The official info said they improved the performance a lot compared to its predecessor, but the price is surprisingly less than 30$. So, how is it exactly? Let’s check them out. Everything is packed nicely there, and take each of them out of the box.

Firstly, you will see the accessory parts, but do not worry; they are not difficult to install. Then, you will see the manual and remote controller. Lastly, you will see the pole for the fan and the fan part, and it looks like a stand mic in Karaoke. These parts come with the package, and next, we will install the fan.

How to Install Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 is easy to assemble, and there are not many parts in the box. Assemble the parts according to the manual in the box. If we take a closer look at the design, we see that it has the same design language as the first generation. The whole fan feels minimalistic and elegant. It comes with seven blades plated with aluminum alloy and then processed by plastic spraying. The axis for controlling the fan’s pitch adopts the same principle as Notebook.

The surface sports a layer of anti-UV ABS material, so it can be protected to some extent when under direct sunlight, but we do not suggest a long time of usage outdoors. They also optimized some details. We see there are only two buttons on the first generation of the Smartmi fan: Mode Switch and Wi-Fi connection. On the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2, you can see four buttons, including Natural Wind switching and Angle Swinging. In this way, most of the time, you can adjust it manually without going through the APP each time like before.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 uses an inverter DC brushless motor through the self-developed algorithm of simulating the natural wind. It claims to give you the best natural feeling.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Features

It adopts a built-in 33.6 Watt Lithium Battery design, and the battery life reaches 20 hours under the 1st grade of wind speed, 120-degree head swing condition with one single full charge. This feature makes Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 handy, as you can take it anywhere in your house without worrying about the wires, plugs or battery duration.

Connection of the App

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 supports Mi Home App, which is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, and Smart Mi App connection. The app lets you fully control the fan, including 100-speed wind adjustment, turn on/off, child locks, etc. You can also connect other apps from the Mi Home system, like Mi AI Speaker. If you connect your AI Speaker too, you can command to turn on/off Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2.

Should you Buy Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2?

This minimalistic and redefined design and the intelligent app will be trendy worldwide. Compared to the first generation, it even sells for less than $30, which is incredible. If you plan to buy a fan, then the second generation Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 would be good for you.