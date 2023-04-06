Xiaomi Smarter Living Event is coming soon in India

Xiaomi Smarter Living Event is one of the top smart home ecosystem events and will soon take place in India. Xiaomi is a company that has a strong presence in both smart home products and the smartphone industry. Continuing to provide useful products in various fields, Xiaomi will offer smart home products with significant discounts to users during this event.

Date of Xiaomi Smarter Living Event in India

As per Xiaomi India’s official Twitter account, the Xiaomi Smarter Living Event will take place very soon. Make your home smarter with this event that distinguishes itself with its smart home ecosystem devices and enjoy the tranquility of having a fully smart home. At the event that will take place on 13 April 02:00 PM (GMT+5:30), Xiaomi’s smart home products will meet users with a big discount at this event, it’s time to bring your home together with Xiaomi IoT products and real AI.

Upgrade your home to a smart one with #SmarterLiving by #XiaomiIndia, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a fully automated home.

Stay tuned: https://t.co/tV5gldZxk4 Tell us in the comments below which is the one Smart Home product you are most excited about. pic.twitter.com/dPsPfbOA8L — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 6, 2023

Xiaomi offers a range of smart home appliances, including smart TV, the vacuum cleaner, kitchen appliances, the illumination and smart devices. While the event is just a short time away, Xiaomi India requested users’ opinions in the post shared on Twitter. Xiaomi India may offer discounts and deals based on users’ requests. Official website for the Xiaomi Smarter Living Event is now open, and for those who are looking forward to it, there is a “notify me” option available on the site.

With less than a week left until the Xiaomi Smarter Living Event, it’s an excellent opportunity for Xiaomi’s Indian users. So, what are your thoughts on Xiaomi Smarter Living Event? Don’t forget to leave your comments below and stay tuned.