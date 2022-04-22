Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Review

Earphones are a popular piece of equipment for people who love listening to music, watching videos and playing video games on their devices. Try Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro! Also, earphones can allow the user to answer their phone without having to hold the phone itself. If you are looking for a new pair of earphones, you might want to check out Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro, which we will examine in this review.

Sometimes users may prefer their earphones to be wired. However, nowadays wireless earphones are a popular option among many users as well. Wireless earphone options can offer many features that standard, wired earphones usually don’t. Here we will take a deep look at the features of Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro, which can be a great wireless earphone option.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Specs

If you want something basic as your earphones, you may not care so much about its specs. After all, if all you want to do with your earphones is just get some sound from it, specs may not matter. But if you care about high quality sound, a good listening experience and other features, technical specifications can be very important. So here we will take a look at the specs of this Xiaomi product.

In the sections below we will check out the specs of Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro in great detail. Firstly, we will learn about the size and weight of this product. Then we are going to take a look at its connection and battery features, as well as some other useful features. Finally we will end the specs section by learning about the technical specifications of this product’s charging case.

Size and Weight

Technical specs such as size and weight can be quite important when you are trying to pick a pair of earphones to get. As size can impact the ease of wearing the earphones, it can also affect how noticeable they are when you are wearing them. So we are going to start our Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro review by checking out these specs.

To start with, there is currently no information regarding the dimensions of these earphones. Since this is a fairly new product, right now the dimensions of the earphones are not clarified on the Xiaomi’s official website. However as far as the net weight of the product, it is 52 grams, which is roughly around 1.83 ounces or 0.114 lbs. In comparison, Redmi Buds 3 Pro weighs around 55 grams total.

Connection Features

As far as the specs of a pair of earphones go, the connection features are fairly important to take a look at. These specs include things like the wireless connection type of the earphones as well as the connection distance. As a very recent product, Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro has advanced connection features, including the connection type and the distance.

The wireless connection type of this product is Bluetooth® 5.2. Currently this is the latest version of Bluetooth, which offers quick pairing, efficiency and good signal quality. Then the Bluetooth profiles of this product are Bluetooth® Low Energy/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP. In terms of operating distance, it is 10 meters for these earphones as long as it is an open space that doesn’t have obstacles.

Battery Life

Wired earphones work by being connected to devices through their wires. Therefore battery is not a problem with them. However, if you are using wireless earphones, factors such as battery life can matter a lot, just like other wireless devices. If you want to know more about Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro, we can now examine the battery features of this product.

Right now we don’t know about the battery type of this product. However, according to the advertised values, these earphones can work for up to 7 hours when they are fully charged. Also, with the support of the charging case, the battery life of the product can go up to 32 hours. So, we can say that this pair of wireless earphones can offer a good amount of battery life. Moreover, the device has support for wireless charging as well.

Useful Features

Nowadays there are many wireless earphones out there on the market that offer a variety of useful features. So aside from the sound quality, the other features that an earphone provides can be important when picking a new one to buy. Therefore, now let’s take a quick look at some of the useful features of Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro.

Firstly, a feature that these earphones provide is noise cancelling for up to 40dB. So even when you are in a noisy environment, these earphones can offer a fairly good sound quality. Then the device has a triple mic setup for better calls. Therefore, these earphones are not just really good for getting a great listening experience but they are also a great choice for making calls with good sound quality.

Charging Case Specs and More

When it comes to wireless earphones, the specs of the charging case can matter as well. Some of the things that we know about the specs of this product’s charging case are the input and output parameters of the charging case. Basically, the input parameters of these earphones’ charging case is 5V⎓0.5A, while its output parameters are 5V⎓0.2A. While the charging port of the product is Type-C, it also supports wireless charging.

In addition, let’s take a quick glance at the package contents of this product. Basically, the package includes one charging case, two earbuds, one user manual, one Type-C charging cable and two pairs of earbud tips with one of the pairs coming pre-installed. Finally let’s talk about some other features of this product. These earphones can be controlled with their tiny buttons easily, they have IP55 dust and water resistance and they can connect with two suitable devices at the same time. Moreover the speaker impedance of this product is 32 Ω.

Can I Easily Connect Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro To Another Device And Use?

While there are many users who prefer wired earphones, there are also many users who like to use wireless earphones more. If you don’t have much experience with wireless earphones, you might wonder if it is easy or difficult to pair Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro with another device and start using it.

If this is a concern that you have, you don’t need to worry about it with this product. Because it is a quite simple and straightforward process to connect these earphones to another product. In order to start the pairing process, you will need to open up the charging case with the earphones in it near the device you want to connect it to.

Then you can follow some simple steps through the Bluetooth settings of the device and complete the pairing process. Also, it is possible to connect these earphones with two different devices at the same time as well, as long as they are suitable.

Is Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Comfortable To Wear?

Technical specs of a pair of earphones can be fairly important. Along with this ease of use is another significant factor to consider. However, if you are planning to get a new pair of wireless earphones, there can be other things that you are considering, too. For example, the comfort that the earphones can offer when wearing them is quite a significant thing that many people wonder about.

Basically, Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro is a product that many users can consider to be comfortable to wear. Because it has a design that allows it to be stable when worn. Aside from being a pair of earphones that are quite stable and comfortable, it is a lightweight option as well. Therefore, we can say that this product can be a good option if you want earphones that are comfy.

Does Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Provide A Good Listening Experience?

As we have just stated, this pair of earphones are a fairly comfortable option that many users may like. Also, it is quite simple and straightforward to pair these earphones with a suitable device and start using. But now you may be curious about the listening experience that this device can provide. After all, if you are planning to get new earphones, the listening experience is among the most important factors.

The sound quality that Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro can offer is pretty good. These earphones have HiFi sound quality and they offer three different modes for noise cancellation. So you can enjoy good sound quality in different types of environment with this product. Overall, we can say that this pair of earphones can provide a good listening experience.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Design

Design is another really crucial factor with earphones. Because it can affect the usability of the product as well as its looks. As you might be wanting to wear these earphones often, you might be curious about the design features of Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro.

Since this product is wireless earphones, it has an in-ear design, unlike earbuds that have a semi in-ear design. Other that this, these earphones have a slick look and they come in two different colors: black or white. The design of this product offers great comfort and has a highly sophisticated appearance.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Price

Another crucial factor that many users tend to consider when getting a new tech device is the price of the product. As this can also be true for Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro, let’s take a quick look at the price of this product.

These earphones are currently available for $110 on some stores, while they may not be available in some countries. Also, let’s not forget that the price of this product may change over time. But with its current prices, we can say that this is may not exactly be a budget friendly option for some users.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Pros and Cons

Here on our review of Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro, we have examined many features of this product. We basically took a detailed look into the specs, design features as well as the price of this product.

While with a detailed review such as this one you might have gotten a clearer idea about this product, you might also be getting confused. Because it can be difficult to consider all of these factors at the same time and you might be just wanting to see some advantages and disadvantages of these earphones. So let’s check out some pros and cons of this product.

Pros

Noise cancelling for up to 40dB. Moreover, has three modes for noise cancellation.

Quite lengthy battery life which can go up to 32 hours with the charging case and up to 7 hours for the earphones alone.

Offers an awesome sound quality.

Comfortable and good looking design.

Has support for wireless charging.

The pairing process can be easily done and the earphones can connect with two devices at the same time.

Cons

Can’t really be considered a budget friendly option.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro Review Summary

After examining this product in terms of factors such as technical specifications, design features as well as its price, you might now need a more concise overview of what it is like. Because after this many details to take into account, you might be wanting a simpler summary of this review.

Xiaomi True Wireless Anti-Wire Earphone 3 Pro can be considered a fairly good product with high quality and many features. Although it has a price that some users may consider to be too much, these earphones can offer a great listening experience and lots of features including noise cancellation, as well as many others.