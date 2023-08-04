Xiaomi TV S Pro unveiled in China, set your own cinema at home with 100-inch screen

Xiaomi has introduced the latest addition to their TV lineup in China, Xiaomi TV S Pro is here. This cutting-edge television boasts a massive 100-inch display, providing an impressive viewing experience. Priced at CNY 17,000 (approximately $2365), it comes equipped with remarkable features and specifications.

Xiaomi TV S Pro 100-inch

The TV’s screen size is an impressive 100 inches, and it offers an 1000 nits of brightness, along with 384 points of adjustable backlight and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Furthermore, it covers an impressive 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant and rich colors.

It features a 4K resolution panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Gamers will be very pleased to have FreeSync support on this TV, allowing them to transform the TV into a gigantic gaming monitor for a more immersive gaming experience.

Xiaomi TV S Pro houses a quad-core A73 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for applications and media.

Back of the TV is also port-rich featuring a USB 3.0 port, making it convenient for users to connect various external devices. The metal chassis gives it a stylish build, while the screen-to-bezel ratio of 98% maximizes the screen real estate for an uninterrupted viewing experience. The TV also features 2x 15W speakers.

Although it was unveiled in China, the global availability of Xiaomi TV S Pro remains uncertain. Nevertheless, its remarkable features and impressive size make it an enticing prospect for anyone seeking a premium home entertainment experience.