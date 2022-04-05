If you are looking for something to appear in your TV’s audio with a soundbar, Xiaomi has Xiaomi TV Stereo products such as Mi Soundbar, Redmi TV Soundbar, and Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch. Whether you are looking for a speaker or a soundbar system, we will help you decide what is best for your budget and living space.

If you think that your TV’s sound is not great at all, you can always upgrade the sound quality with a speaker or soundbar. The big choice here is between the convenience and affordability of a soundbar. The superior sound quality sometimes costs extra, but Xiaomi TV Stereo models always come at affordable prices.

Xiaomi Soundbar

We will cover one of the best affordable soundbars of Xiaomi in the following thread. Mi Soundbar helps you enhance your TV viewing experience. Its elegant design, rich sound delivery, and powerful core come together to take audial performance to the next level. You can see our more detailed review down below.

Room Filling Sound

Multiple Connectivity Options

Minimalist Design

Easy Setup

Enhanced Bass

Xiaomi Soundbar Connect to TV

If you want to pair your Xiaomi TV Stereo with your TV and do not know how to do it, we will explain every detail. Speaking of the connectivity options Xiaomi Soundbar has Bluetooth, old-school Aux, SPDIF, Line-In, and optical. You can choose all of the inputs simply. Of course, these inputs are on the soundbar, and it comes with some cables. There is no remote controller, but there is no need for it.

Just press the Bluetooth button on the soundbar and go to the Bluetooth settings on your device; it may be your TV or your phone, and click on pair new device. You can pair it with both iOS and Android devices. You will see the TV soundbar comes in, and once you click, it will give you the option of pairing, and it will be connected and active. So, now you can enjoy your soundbar!

If you do not want to use Bluetooth, you can use the SPIDF cable that comes with the soundbar. All you need to do is connect the SPDIF cable at the back of your TV and then at the back of the soundbar.

Xiaomi Soundbar Review

As we mentioned before, Mi Soundbar is the perfect choice for your TV, thanks to its affordable price, design, and performance. It offers 8 sound drivers for exceptional audio performance and has multiple connectivity options. Its minimalist design and bar shape with fabric mesh overlay fits every home. Its 2.5-inch woofer drivers cover the 50Hz to 25000Hz frequency response range and cover each media’s entire spectrum of sounds. It will enhance your gaming and movie experience.

Xiaomi MDZ-27-DA

Mi Soundbar is one of the Xiaomi TV Stereo devices, and it is the first soundbar that they have launched in India. It is known as the Mi Soundbar as we have mentioned before. We will tell you what is good about this and what are the things that we do not like. The good thing is that the pricing is very affordable.

You can see the volume control, Bluetooth light, Aux-In, Line In, SPDIF, and Optical indications on top of the soundbar. You can control the soundbar through these buttons, there are no other options and no remote controller. There is a power on/off switch, adapter, digital out, coax, and AV ports on the back of the soundbar. There is no HDMI input or something like that. It has 8 sound drivers, 20mm dome tweeters to clear treble, passive radiators to amplify the bass, and 2.5-inch woofer drivers to cover a wide frequency range.

You just need to connect, pair your TV or your phone with the soundbar to activate it, and play something. The sound quality is good and has depth; you can also feel the bass. It is surprising for such a small soundbar, but Xiaomi made it. You can watch movies like you are in the theatre; it actually gives a very immersive experience. Even though it does not have any subwoofer, we can hear the bass.

In conclusion, the price point is good for Xiaomi TV Stereo products. Mi Soundbar sounds way better than the more expensive ones.

Xiaomi Soundbar with Subwoofer Review

This model is different than the other Xiaomi TV Stereo that we have talked about because it comes with Subwoofer. Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch: 430W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, and it supports Dolby Audio and NFC. The Soundbar 3.1ch is a 3 channel soundbar that simulates the effect of having centre and audio speakers. It also has a wireless soundbar which means you can use both of them without worrying about cables.

The soundbar supports multiple inputs like USB, Coaxial, Optical, HDMI IN, HDMI out, and Bluetooth. You can use NFC to play audio with one tap. The soundbar is designed to suit different audio needs such as music, gaming, cinema, and night moe. It also has an AI mode that automatically adjusts the sound according to the content. It also has a remote control which Mi Soundbar does not have. It helps to control the volume, AI Sound and Bass.