Xiaomi updates POCO Launcher to version 4.39.14.7576

Xiaomi has rolled out an update for its POCO Launcher application, specifically designed for POCO devices. The latest version, 4.39.14.7576-12281648, brings several enhancements to the launcher, providing users with an improved and seamless experience. This article delves into the details of the update, including the option to manually install it via APK for POCO device users running Android 11 and above.

Performance Improvements

In this release, Xiaomi has focused on enhancing the performance of POCO Launcher. While specific details about the performance improvements haven’t been explicitly outlined, users can expect a more efficient and responsive launcher experience. Xiaomi is committed to refining the overall performance of POCO Launcher to meet the high standards expected by POCO device users.

How to Install the Update

To manually update POCO Launcher to the latest version using the APK, users can download the POCO Launcher APK file and install it on their POCO devices. Before proceeding, users should ensure that their device allows installations from unknown sources by adjusting the settings in the security or privacy menu.

Xiaomi’s update to POCO Launcher version 4.39.14.7576-12281648 for POCO devices showcases the company’s commitment to delivering a refined and optimized user experience. POCO device users running Android 11 and above can take advantage of the improved performance without the need for major feature updates. Whether through over-the-air updates or manual APK installations, staying current with the latest version of POCO Launcher ensures users benefit from the latest enhancements and optimizations.