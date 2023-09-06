Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro render images reveal a premium design!

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro render images have been leaked on the internet and the images show off a highly premium design. Just like Huawei and Samsung, Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will feature a circular design and will be a significantly powerful and feature-rich smartwatch compared to Mi Band series. While the Mi Band series is primarily focused on fitness tracking, Xiaomi Watch series offers a true smartwatch experience. We previously shared that Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro was spotted in the IMEI database, indicating that the upcoming smartwatch with e-SIM support is about to be unveiled, allowing you to make voice calls on your watch without being connected to your phone.

As per recent leaks, Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is set to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an always-on display function. As previously mentioned, the phone will support e-SIM, and the watch is also expected to be equipped with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. Like other smartwatches, it will offer sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and special sports modes.

In addition to the brown color variant, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will also be available in black. It appears the watch will incorporate two different buttons alongside the crown. Based on the images, it seems that Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro may offer a rotating bezel, just like we see on the Samsung Watch Classic series. This provides an added level of flexibility for controlling the watch beyond just using the buttons and touchscreen.

The exact release date of Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro remains uncertain, but there is a possibility it might be unveiled alongside Xiaomi 13T series, which is scheduled for a global launch on September 26. If the watch is not revealed during Xiaomi 13T series launch event, it is highly likely to make its debut at Xiaomi 14 series launch event that will take place in 2024.

Source: MySmartPrice