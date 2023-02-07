Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone appeared on IMEI database: Redmi Note 12 Turbo!

Xiaomi’s upcoming phone, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, has appeared in the IMEI database. We have been sharing the rumors on Redmi Note 12 Turbo earlier. The device is coming from the Note 12 series, as another device in addition to the series itself.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo in IMEI Database

Despite the lack of information, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has already generated a lot of buzz and speculation among consumers. Some believe that it could be a new flagship smartphone, while others speculate that it could be a mid-range device with impressive specifications and a competitive price point.

Here are the three different devices we discovered on the IMEI database. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be sold under a different name in the Global market. The device may also be called “POCO X5 GT” in other regions. The POCO X5 GT is a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Another thing that is still unclear, it might be renamed differently.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo has model number “23049RAD8C“. The POCO X5 GT appears with model numbers “23049PCD8G” and “23049PCD8I“. It will be available in the Global and Indian markets. We do not have detailed information about the specifications of the device yet but what we’ve learned so far is that the codename of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be “marble” and it will come with MIUI 14 out of the box.

MIUI 14 interface will launch based on Android 13. Redmi Note 12 Turbo won’t be released any time soon, given that some new Xiaomi devices run Android 12 out of the box. We also believe that Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SOC, however, we don’t know which SOC will be featured on the device. This processor might be a high-end one.

IT Home (Chinese website) shared that Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone fast charger has received 3C certification. New certifications usually let us know that new phones will come out very soon. It is seen that this phone will have support for 67 Watt fast charging on the certificate. The model number is also specified as “23049RAD8C” on that certification, the same model number we have spotted on the IMEI database. What do you think about Redmi Note 12 Turbo? Please let us know in the comments!