Xioami 15 Ultra gets 90W charging support; OnePlus Ace 5 Pro boasts 100W

New certification leaks of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro models revealed their charging details.

The two models are among many devices expected to launch soon, and it seems their respective brands are already preparing them before they hit the market. According to the materials shared by leaker Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra received its certification, which confirms its charging support of 90W. This means it will just adopt the same charging speed its predecessor offers. Sadly, its battery section is a bit disappointing this year. Rumors claim that despite the growing trend for 6K+ batteries nowadays, Xiaomi will still stick to a 5K+ battery rating in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

On a positive note, DCS shared that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have a dual-satellite version, which features standard and high-end Tiantong satellite calls plus support for Beidou satellite SMS​​​ messaging.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will get a higher 100W charging support. OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis earlier teased the model, suggesting the approaching launch of the Ace 5 series. The exec also confirmed the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Ace 5) and Snapdragon 8 Elite (Ace 5 Pro) chips in the models. According to earlier reports, the vanilla model will use the former, while the Pro model gets the latter.

In his latest post, DCS also claimed that both Ace 5 series models will get around 6K-rated batteries, with the vanilla model supporting 80W charging. In other sections, the tipster claimed that both models will share the same details, including their flat 1.5K BOE X2 displays, metal middle frame, and ceramic body. Ultimately, the account suggests that the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro could be the “cheapest” Snapdragon 8 Elite model coming to the market soon.

Via 1, 2