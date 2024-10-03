ZTE Blade A75 5G launches as cheaper Nubia Focus variant with 50MP cam

The ZTE Blade A75 5G has launched, but it is not entirely a new smartphone. Based on its details and design, it is just a rebranded ZTE Nubia Focus.

The new phone directly borrows its looks from the Nubia Focus, but it comes with a cheaper price tag. For that matter, a major detail downgrade was made on the phone.

Unlike the ZTE Nubia Focus, which has a 108MP main camera unit, the ZTE Blade A75 5G has a 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor. In front, on the other hand, the new phone gets an upgrade by having an 8MP selfie unit instead of the 5MP camera in the Nubia Focus.

The ZTE Blade A75 5G is armed with the same 6nm Unisoc T760 chip, which is complemented by 4GB RAM (+4GB RAM expansion) and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also has the same 5000mAh battery rating, but its charging power dropped to 18W (from 33W in Nubia Focus).

The new phone is now available in Mint Green and Diamond Black colors. It is priced at around $100, but note that its pricing could differ depending on the market where it is being offered.

Here are more details about the ZTE Blade A75 5G:

Unisoc T760

4GB RAM (+4GB RAM expansion)

128GB UFS 3.1 storage

6.6” HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD

Main Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 13

Mint Green and Diamond Black colors

