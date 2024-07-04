₹32K OnePlus Nord 4 reportedly launching on July 16 in India; Alleged model unit surfaces online

It seems the OnePlus Nord 4 is launching soon. According to a recent claim from a tipster, the brand will introduce the device on July 16 in India and will price it at ₹31,999. Additionally, the leak comes with an actual image of the alleged model, showing it in a metal and glass design.

That’s according to the post by the leaker account @saaaanjjjuuu on X, sharing in pure certainty that the model will be launching soon in the country. The tipster also noted that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be offered for ₹32K, albeit it is unknown what configuration the price tag has. This echoes the same claim made by the same leaker last month.

The post also contains an image of the alleged OnePlus Nord 4. The unit is shown sporting a glass and metal back. This detail seems to affirm that the OnePlus Nord 4 model is indeed the one being teased in a recent clip shared by the company for a July 16 event. As the video suggests the video, the event will be about a Nord phone, which will be employing some sort of metal as one of its main components.

Aside from those things, the leaker also shared the key details of the OnePlus Nord 4. According to the post, the smartphone, which will launch alongside the Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R, will offer the following details: