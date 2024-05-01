OnePlus Nord 4 appears on Geekbench, Eurofins with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 5500mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord 4 makes a recent appearance on Geekbench and Eurofins, allowing us to confirm significant details about it, including its processor and battery.
The model is expected to debut soon, which explains the recent series of leaks involving the model. According to reports, the Nord 4 will just be a rebranded Ace 3V. Leakers claim that it will also bear the same Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 5500mAh battery of the said Ace model, and we can now confidently say that this would indeed be the case here.
The Nord 4 device was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it sported its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and 12GB RAM. Through this, the model attained 1,875 single-core and 4,934 multi-core scores in the test.
The Eurofins certification of the device was also spotted, confirming that it will have a 5,430mAh battery rate. This could mean that the Nord 4 will also house a huge 5500mAh battery.
Despite rumors that Nord 4 will be a rebranded Ace 3V, differences between them are still expected. For instance, in spite of the same battery dating, the Eurofins certification shows that the Nord 4 will only have 80W charging capability, which is lower than the 100W charging support in Ace 3V.
In other sections, on the other hand, OnePlus is likely to give Nord 4 the same details as the Ace 3V. To recall, here are the details of the latter:
- The smartphone runs ColorOS 14.
- There are different configurations available for the model, with the combination of 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage being the top of the tier.
- In China, the 12GB/256GB,12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations are being offered at CNY 1,999 (around $277), CNY 2,299 (around $319), and CNY 2,599 (around $361), respectively.
- There are two colorways for the model: Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey.
- The model still has the slider OnePlus introduced in the past.
- It employs a flat frame compared to its other siblings.
- It comes with IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant certification.
- The 6.7” OLED flat display supports Rain Touch technology, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness.
- The 16MP selfie camera is placed in the punch hole located in the upper middle area of the display. In the back, the pill-shaped camera module houses the 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.