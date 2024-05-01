OnePlus Nord 4 appears on Geekbench, Eurofins with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 5500mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord 4 makes a recent appearance on Geekbench and Eurofins, allowing us to confirm significant details about it, including its processor and battery.

The model is expected to debut soon, which explains the recent series of leaks involving the model. According to reports, the Nord 4 will just be a rebranded Ace 3V. Leakers claim that it will also bear the same Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 5500mAh battery of the said Ace model, and we can now confidently say that this would indeed be the case here.

The Nord 4 device was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it sported its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and 12GB RAM. Through this, the model attained 1,875 single-core and 4,934 multi-core scores in the test.

The Eurofins certification of the device was also spotted, confirming that it will have a 5,430mAh battery rate. This could mean that the Nord 4 will also house a huge 5500mAh battery.

Despite rumors that Nord 4 will be a rebranded Ace 3V, differences between them are still expected. For instance, in spite of the same battery dating, the Eurofins certification shows that the Nord 4 will only have 80W charging capability, which is lower than the 100W charging support in Ace 3V.

In other sections, on the other hand, OnePlus is likely to give Nord 4 the same details as the Ace 3V. To recall, here are the details of the latter: