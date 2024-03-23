Leaker reiterates earlier claims OnePlus Ace 3V is Nord 4

A reliable leaker doubled down on the suggestions that OnePlus will just rebrand Ace 3V as Nord 4 in the international markets.

OnePlus Ace 3V is finally official after the company unveiled it this week in China. In line with this, talks about OnePlus releasing the model in the international markets have started. Ace 3V, nonetheless, is expected to be introduced under a different monicker: Nord 4 or Nord 5. The uncertainty about this comes from OnePlus’ past releases, where it usually skipped the “4” monicker. Nonetheless, a leaker suggests that the company would not do it this time for Ace 3V, which would be named Nord 4.

On X, leaker Max Jambor, who’s known for leaking several device details in the past, posted the image of the newly unveiled OnePlus Ace 3V. Interestingly, instead of naming the device by its actual name, Jambor said that it is “the design of the new #OnePlusNord4.”

This echoes past reports that Ace 3V would indeed be just renamed Nord 4 soon. If this is true, there is a huge possibility that Nord 4 will just borrow most of Ace 3V’s features and details.

In that case, here are the things we might expect from Nord based on Ace 3V’s recent launch: