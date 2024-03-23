Leaker reiterates earlier claims OnePlus Ace 3V is Nord 4

A reliable leaker doubled down on the suggestions that OnePlus will just rebrand Ace 3V as Nord 4 in the international markets.
OnePlus Ace 3V is finally official after the company unveiled it this week in China. In line with this, talks about OnePlus releasing the model in the international markets have started. Ace 3V, nonetheless, is expected to be introduced under a different monicker: Nord 4 or Nord 5. The uncertainty about this comes from OnePlus’ past releases, where it usually skipped the “4” monicker. Nonetheless, a leaker suggests that the company would not do it this time for Ace 3V, which would be named Nord 4.
On X, leaker Max Jambor, who’s known for leaking several device details in the past, posted the image of the newly unveiled OnePlus Ace 3V. Interestingly, instead of naming the device by its actual name, Jambor said that it is “the design of the new #OnePlusNord4.”
This echoes past reports that Ace 3V would indeed be just renamed Nord 4 soon. If this is true, there is a huge possibility that Nord 4 will just borrow most of Ace 3V’s features and details.
In that case, here are the things we might expect from Nord based on Ace 3V’s recent launch:
- ce 3V is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.
- It comes with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging.
- The smartphone runs ColorOS 14.
- There are different configurations available for the model, with the combination of 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage being the top of the tier.
- In China, the 12GB/256GB,12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations are being offered at CNY 1,999 (around $277), CNY 2,299 (around $319), and CNY 2,599 (around $361), respectively.
- There are two colorways for the model: Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey.
- The model still has the slider OnePlus introduced in the past.
- It employs a flat frame compared to its other siblings.
- It comes with IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant certification.
- The 6.7” OLED flat display supports Rain Touch technology, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness.
- The 16MP selfie camera is placed in the punch hole located in the upper middle area of the display. In the back, the pill-shaped camera module houses the 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.