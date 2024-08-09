10 Legit Ways To Be A ‘Valorant’ Pro Gamer + Who Are The Best Players Right Now?

Even though it’s already been more than around four years since “Valorant” was launched, and many promising games of this kind have been released since then, this free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter game from Riot Games continues to win the hearts of several gamers worldwide.

“Valorant” is inspired by the “Counter-Strike” series – a true classic. Set sometime in the future, this game borrows various mechanics from “CS,” such as the buy menu, spray patterns, and inaccuracies during movement. It’s the gunplay that will test your ability to strategize. But how do you become a pro “Valorant” player? We’ll find out in this discussion, including details on the latest Valorant player rankings. Let’s get it started.

10 Tips To Become A ‘Valorant’ Pro Gamer

It’s a mix-up of skill, wit, and all-around persistence.

1. Perfect Your Aim

Your aim can make or break your victory. Accurate aim can be the difference between victory and loss. To perfect your aim, invest time in attending aim training exercises, feel free to experiment with sensitive settings, and go for headshots that can boost your lethal efficiencies.

2. Master The Maps

Actually, this doesn’t just apply to “Valorant” but to many other games involving maps in the play. Mastering the Valorant map must be a habit. Specifically, be familiar with call-out spots, vantage points, and high-traffic vicinities that can elevate your gameplay without exerting too much skill.

3. Choose Your Agent Wisely

Similar to choosing a character build in other video games, choosing the right agent in “Valorant” is crucial. It can drastically alter and change the course of the outcome of a match. This game boasts a roster of skillful agents. You must specialize in one or two agents to maximize your capabilities.

4. Communicate With Your Teammates

There’s no “I” in the spelling of “team,” so working together and communicating with each other is essential. Fortunately, the game offers features like voice chat and the ping system to help you better relay information, coordinate tactics, and call out opponent positions.

5. Mind The Credit System

A common mistake that “Valorant” players commit is setting aside the credit system. You shouldn’t. Instead, you must ensure your team has enough resources to spend in each round. Coordination is also crucial here.

6. Learn Gun Patterns

If you’re a beginner in “Valorant,” it’s important that you know each weapon in this game has a unique recoil pattern. When you familiarize yourself with these patterns through practice, you can control the recoil, ensuring that your shots land where you want them to land.

7. Know Your Role And Abide By It

This part should be a no-brainer. “Valorant” also has various roles, such as Controllers, Initiators, Duelists, and Sentinels. In addition to finding your role, you must also be familiar with it from every perspective and, of course, adhere to it.

This is key to working efficiently with your teammates. Think of the adage that too many chefs spoil the broth.

8. Customize Your Crosshair

Another great practice for improving your aim in “Valorant” is not to forget to customize your crosshair. Be comfortable experimenting with settings such as color, gap, and thickness until you find what suits your needs. A well-tailored crosshair improves accuracy and visibility, definitely providing you with the edge you’re looking for in your “Valorant” gameplay.

9. Stay In The Loop And Be Ready To Adapt

Winning in “Valorant” won’t be possible if you don’t know how to adapt. To do so, stay in the loop about patch notes, balance modifications, and new strategies. When you do, you’ll have an advantage over other players who fall behind. Staying relevant leads to staying on top of your game.

10. Stay Optimistic

Like in online casinos, there will be losing streaks in “Valorant.” However, the best mindset during these situations is to remain optimistic. Don’t lose your composure. Eventually, you’ll come back up again.

By following those tips, you’ll be on your way to greatness in “Valorant.” Speaking of which, you might want to get some inspiration from the top “Valorant” players as listed on Bo3.gg.

Best ‘Valorant’ Players Right Now

Here’s the latest information about four of the best “Valorant” players right now on Bo3.gg as of the time of this writing.

1. Akai – United Arab Emirates

Bo3.gg’s best “Valorant” player is Akai from the United Arab Emirates. They are professional players of the game and are noteworthy for their exceptional skills and strategic gameplay. Competing at a high level, Akai has made a name for himself in the “Valorant” eSports scene. His undying performance and unwavering consistency have earned him recognition, respect, and praise among his peers and fans.

2. ellement – Serbia

The second-best “Valorant” player, according to Bo3.gg, is from Europe. ellement from Serbia is also formidable player in the “Valorant” eSports scene. For instance, he has produced a 259.2 average for ACS, 0.93 for Kills, 0.67 for Death, 0.19 for Open Kills, 0.63 for Headshots, and 4189 for Kill Cost. Those numbers are something to be proud of.

3. zekken – USA

Though just 19 years old, zekken from the United States has made his way to the top. His ingame stats for the last 15 matches he participated in are also high, consistently running from 100 to almost 300. Even better is that he contributes to the “Valorant” community, such as when he discovered a new bug with agent Neon following the game’s Patch 8.11.

4. sibeastw0w – Russia

Belonging to the NASR Esports team, sibeastw0w from the Russian Federation is also making the news. His highest ingame stats from his last 15 matches reached over 400, higher than zekken’s, but his other matches had lower stats, so he trailed behind the American player. His overall statistics are also something to idolize. For instance, his ACS reached 245.7 on average.

Opening pages of “Valorant” player rankings such as those on Bo3.gg will help you gather information you can based on when you want to ace your gameplay. You might want to look at their figures and stats, then make them your target or goal.

Moreover, following the best tips, such as those outlined above, will also help you become a pro “Valorant” player. Take your eSports gaming to the next level.