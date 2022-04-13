2022 Xiaomi Phones for Parents | Best Choices for Gifting.

We listed the Xiaomi phones for parents. Smartphones and parents, most the parents haven’t been gotten used to the wonderful world of smartphones yet, and most of them only use them for using Facebook, Instagram, and calling their loved ones. Play puzzle games and enjoy their devices even if it lags a little, but, we don’t want them to use a laggy device.

All about the premium luxury, Xiaomi 12X

This is one of the phones for parents that will satisfy your parents’ needs to the highest in every single aspect possible. Xiaomi 12X is all about luxury and performance. The hardware inside can take everything on, making calls, sending SMS messages or Whatsapp messages, video-calling the loved ones. going on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit for numerous hours, watching Instagram Reels and TikTok, playing puzzle games like 2048 and Tetris, or playing FPS/TPS games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. it’s all there. The front screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Maximum protection. The back cover is also a Gorilla Glass 5 protected glass cover. It’s one of the best phones for parents to use without any single complaint for over 4 years of guarantee by Xiaomi themselves.

What does this phone have inside to be one of the phones for parents?

Xiaomi 12X has a full-stable and performative premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU with Adreno 650 being the GPU, 4500mAh battery, 128/256GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM, OLED panel. You can see the actual detailed specifications and our review by clicking on our site’s own made specifications page for Xiaomi 12X.

For the parents that want premium quality alright, but want performance too, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

This is also one of the phones for parents that will highly be appreciated by your parents. This device is one of the best premium-feeling mid-range devices you can ever find in the smartphone market. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G’s hardware can also take on everything with zero lags, make your phone calls in blazing seconds, open Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and TikTok instantly, play PUBG, and Call of Duty Mobile without zero lags guaranteed. The only downside of this device is that it only supports 1080p Video recording.

What hardware does this device have?

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a high-end mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU with Adreno 619 as the GPU, a big 5000 mAh battery, 64/128GB internal storage, and 6/8GB RAM, Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. You can see the actual detailed specifications and our review by clicking on our site’s own made specifications page for Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Budget-friendly mid-range performance. Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro is the perfect price to performance mid-range device that will please both your and your parent’s needs. the 6.67-inch display was one of the biggest Redmi screens in 2021. Redmi Note 10 Pro is somewhat identical to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, but it was made a year before so, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will get more updates rather than Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 Pro is both pleasing inside of performance and design. And for the camera part, this device has a 108MP camera and it can record up to 2160p! For the photophile parents, that is more than enough. And yes, this device still can make calls, open Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and play good games without any lags. It’s also one of the great phones for parents to use for years without any complaints.

What about the hardware, what does Redmi Note 10 Pro have?

Redmi Note 10 Pro has a performance balanced mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU with Adreno 618 being the GPU, a big 5020 mAh battery, 64/128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM, AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. You can see the actual detailed specifications and our review by clicking on our site’s own made specifications page for Redmi Note 10 Pro.

An entry-level mid-range, Redmi 10C

Released along with the Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi 10C is what you’re probably looking for if you want a mid-range device that will please your parents’ needs. Redmi 10C can still take on your parent’s daily activities without any lags or any bugs inflicted in the UI itself, the animations can be janky alright, that’s due to Redmi’s coding in UI. It still is a great lightweight cheap entry-level mid-range device. It can still open Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and make phone calls blazingly fast alright. But if their kids will try to play the games like PUBG or Call of Duty Mobile, the phone will have some lagging. The downsides of this device are the IPS display, 1080p video recording, and HD+ screen. It’s overall a good price to performance phone. It’s one of the good phones for parents to use.

What does Redmi 10C have inside?

Redmi 10C has the price/performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G CPU with Adreno 610 being the GPU, an outrageous big 6000mAh battery, 64/128GB internal storage with 4/6GB RAM options. IPS LCD 720P panel. There are good specs in this phone for a price this cheap yes, but many flaws too, You can see the actual detailed specifications and our review by clicking on our site’s own made specifications page for Redmi 10C.

Highest in the room of low-end phones for parents, Redmi 10A/9A

Also released in 2022, March, Redmi 10A is the same device as Redmi 9A, but Redmi decided to add a new case and a fingerprint scanner! This device can also take on phone calls, and use Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Whatsapp, and Instagram without any lag whatsoever, thanks to the high amount of ram for a low-end device. Most of the low-ends in today’s standards only have 2 or 3GB RAM’s, looking at Samsung. Redmi also does low-ends but keeps the highest amount of performance and aims to give the user the most premium feeling they can get from a low-end device. So, if you’re on a low budget and willing to buy your parent a gift, this device is the one to go. This device is one of the best low-end phones for parents you can buy.

What do these phones for parents, Redmi 9A and 10A have inside?

To be the highest low-budget phones for parents only. Xiaomi has put the perfect hardware for those phones. Redmi 9A and 10A both have the MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 CPU with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Redmi 10A has 64/128GB internal storage options with 4/6GB RAM options while Redmi 9A only has 32GB internal storage with 2GB RAM. Redmi 10A has a design change with a fingerprint sensor while Redmi 9A has the old design with no fingerprint scanners at all. That’s why Redmi 10A deserves to be the highest of the low-end phones for parents. You can see the actual detailed specifications and our review by clicking here for Redmi 10A and clicking here for Redmi 9A.

Conclusion

Those phones for parents, they’re all great, but, you always got to look at their specifications and other users’ commentaries before buying them for you or your parents. As technology gets better and better, there will be more up-to-date phones for parents as the years pass through. We’ve listed the phones above so you can buy your parent those devices as a gift and they’ll highly appreciate it.