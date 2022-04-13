Affordable Xiaomi Home Products That Can Make Your Home Smart

Making your home smart doesn't have to be expensive. Here are three affordable Xiaomi home products that can get you started.

Affordable Xiaomi Home Products

Xiaomi offers a wide variety of affordable home products that are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their home without breaking the bank. Xiaomi products are designed to be ridiculously easy to use, you’ll be up and running in no time. So why not take a look at what Xiaomi has to offer? You might be surprised at how much you can improve your home without spending a fortune.

Mi Box S

Mi Box S is a box for your Android needs. It is powered by Android 8.1. It presents easy-to-use for users. Mi Box S has many features. It supports voice search. It has a lot of content for diversity. If you want to watch a movie for your family night, Mi Box S is for you. It is connected with thousands of apps, when you want you can access tons of premium video services. Some services that Mi Box S is connected to:

Spotify

YouTube

Vudu

Netflix

Espa

Google Play Store

On the other hand, if you want to watch the movie bigger Mi Box S can help you. It has a button for wireless screen mirroring. Also, this box has a Google Assistant. You can control your smart home devices with Google Assistant. Mi Box S has 4K HDR Technology for a quality viewing experience.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro is a wireless and portable fan. It will be your natural breeze source. This fan’s most important feature is wireless and portable. You will not handle cable problems. You can use anywhere this fan with this technology. Also, it has a perfect battery. It has a built-in 33.6Wh lithium-ion battery pack and a 12V low voltage design. You can charge your fan easily.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro has a magnetic charge dock. Charging will be automatically stopped once the battery is fully charged. It gives you a natural breeze via double-layer fan blades. You can have a more comfortable cooling experience with these fan blades. This product is one of the important and affordable Xiaomi home products.

Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock

Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock is not just a clock. You can also see your room’s temperature with this clock. It presents many features to you. You can check your room’s temperature and humidity for your health. Also, by checking your room’s temperature and humidity, you better cultivate your plants. It shows the comfort level of your room’s temperature and humidity level with emoticons.

Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock has a wide viewing angle. You can see the screen easily from multiple angles. It records every change in your room’s temperature and humidity. It has smart connectivity and flexible placement.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S will be your cleaning assistant with its innovative technology. It has LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) Navigation. It is important for your home’s cleaning map. This mop creates a map most truly and it plans cleaning properly with LDS Navigation. It has a 24h real-time navigation. It adapts to every environmental situation with this navigation.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S can be surprised you with its route-planning ability. It makes intelligent path planning and efficient cleaning processes with its SLAM algorithm. Also, you can easily manage your home’s map. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S acts flexibly in complex environments. It presents a powerful cleaning for you.

Mi Window and Door Sensor 2

Mi Window and Door Sensor 2 is a sensor that determines open or closed status. When you connect to Bluetooth, you can see the device status from your smartphone. Also, this sensor can detect light anymore. When the light sensor detects low light, the sensor connects with a smart light and opens the lights. You can set an alert with this sensor. When a door/window opens or closes unexpectedly, the sensor warns you.

Mi Door and Window Sensor 2 is important for your baby’s and pet’s safety. You can this sensor connect to your pet’s cage. When the cage is opened the sensor warns you. This product presents easy to use to you. You can easily make a connection to Bluetooth, and you can follow the sensor from your smartphone with an app. It is one of the safe and affordable Xiaomi home products.

Mi Smart Scale 2

Mi Smart Scale 2 involves everything that you want to form a scale. It has a high-precision manganese steel sensor. It is important for sensitive measurements. It can accurately sense subtle changes down to 50g. It follows your body changes. It can measure every meal you eat or every glass of water your drink. Also, when you connect to Mi Fit App, you can see your BMI (Body Mass Index).

Mi Smart Scale 2 can present your ideal weight to you. Also, it knows you. Its analyses automatically identify every family member. It supports sharing by up to 16 people. On the other hand, you can use this scale to weigh objects or babies. When you carry a baby, the scale can measure your baby’s weight.

Mi LED Smart Bulb

Mi LED Smart Bulb accords to your mood. It has RGB color lighting and a 4000K bulb configuration. These features provide the color for any mood. Mi LED Smart Bulb was designed as a practical bulb. Designers chose the truest materials for the bulb’s shape and your use. Also, this bulb’s light does not tire your eyes.

Mi LED Smart Bulb sets the color temperature anywhere between 1700 and 6500K. You can choose the light for relaxation or another situation. If you must wake up early, sunrise mode helps you wake up. You can control the Mi LED Smart Bulb with voice. It can work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Home Kit.

7 products in this list have been selected for your technology choices. These products are made to make your job easier. These affordable Xiaomi home products are affordable and smart for your home’s technology. You can get help from these products for your house needs. Their innovative technology can decrease your workload at home.