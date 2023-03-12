5 Reasons to buy Xiaomi 13 Pro!

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is Xiaomi’s new flagship smartphone that launched globally in March. Compared to previous flagship models, the new model brings many innovations and has characteristic differences.

Xiaomi’s new flagship is now a much premium smartphone compared to the Xiaomi 12 series. Software-side improvements and groundbreaking camera innovations make the 13 Pro unbeatable. This model has Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, and features a fairly good screen and camera .

Reasons to choose Xiaomi 13 Pro | Performance

Xiaomi’s latest flagship model has hardware features that are unrivaled on the performance side. The phone, which uses Qualcomm’s new platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is available to users with high RAM/storage options. The storage unit of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which has 8/128, 8/256, 12/256 and 12/512 GB options, is UFS 3.1 in the 128 GB variants, and UFS 4.0 in the 256 and 512 GB variants.

Storage unit type not unique to Xiaomi. A similar difference exists between the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. UFS 4.0 technology is the latest storage standard and is much faster compared to UFS 3.1.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes out of the box with Android 13-based MIUI 14 interface. The new MIUI interface uses the hardware effectively and allows you to use your device in a stable manner at all times.

In benchmark results, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the most powerful models in the segment with a score of 1,281,666 in AnTuTu v9. In Geekbench 5, it amazes users with 1452 single-core scores and 4649 multi-core scores.

Great rear camera setup in collaboration with LEICA

Xiaomi introduced its flagship models with Leica lenses in the Chinese market last year. The Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra were the first to use the brand’s Leica lenses. Due to shortcomings on the camera software side, these devices could not use their capabilities.

With the Xiaomi 13 series, Leica lenses can be used efficiently. On the hardware and software side, Xiaomi has made major changes compared to the old series, creating a new revolution in the camera industry.

The camera setup of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is quite rich. The main camera has a 50.3 MP resolution, f/1.9 aperture and is OIS supported. The second camera is a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor that can zoom up to 3.2x. The third camera also has a 50 MP resolution and allows you to take 115-degree ultra-wide-angle photos.

The features of the rear camera setup are quite similar to the Xiaomi 12 Pro at first glance. But there is a huge difference between them. The main camera of the 13 Pro is Sony’s IMX989 sensor and is 1.0 inches. The main camera of the 12 Pro, is the Sony IMX 707 sensor and is 1/1.28-inch. On the telephoto sensor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has up to 2x optical zoom, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro has 3.2x.

Best screen in its segment

Xiaomi 13 Pro has the best AMOLED display on Android phones. The Samsung E6 LTPO display has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The great 6.73-inch display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The unrivalled display with a 1B color palette can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1900 nits. In addition, it has a screen density of 522 ppi.

BMW Digital Car Key Support

If you have a new BMW car, you do not need to carry the car key with you thanks to the Xiaomi 13 series. Immediately after the introduction of the Xiaomi 13 series, Lei Jun announced that its new flagship models will support the Digital key of BMW brand cars. If you own a Xiaomi 13 Pro and a new BMW car, you can pair your digital key with Google Wallet to unlock and start your car over the phone.

Both #Xiaomi13 and #Xiaomi13Pro now offer the Digital car key feature, in partnership with Google and BMW. Use your phone to lock, unlock, and start your car, and manage the key with friends and family within Google Wallet. pic.twitter.com/lVWBnZthJJ — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 26, 2023

Conclusion

Xiaomi 13 Pro has great improvements over the previous generation. As a result of the collaboration with Leica on the camera side, Xiaomi experienced a major revolution. In the future, the Xiaomi 13 series is expected to get a good result in the DXOMARK ranking. On the other hand, its high performance allows you to play the high graphics games you want smoothly. If you are considering buying a high-end Android smartphone, you can opt for the Xiaomi 13 Pro.