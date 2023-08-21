5 Tips to Improve Battery Performance on MIUI

We are offering a set of tips and settings recommendations that you can use to extend battery life on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices running on the MIUI interface. These suggestions will help improve the battery performance of your Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones.

Turn Off Auto Sync

Auto sync keeps information constantly exchanging between various apps and data types on your device to keep your accounts up to date. This includes receiving new emails, syncing calendar events, backing up personal data, and more. However, the continuous background operation of this process can negatively impact your device’s battery life. You can improve your battery performance by disabling auto sync. Here’s how to do it step by step:

First, tap on the “Settings” app from your device’s home screen.

app from your device’s home screen. In the “Settings” menu, locate and tap on “Accounts and Sync.”

menu, locate and tap on Once in the “Accounts and Sync” menu, you’ll see a list of accounts synced on your device. Here, find and disable the “Auto Sync” option.

Disabling auto sync not only extends your device’s battery life but also reduces data usage. This is particularly beneficial for users who want to limit data usage and extend battery life.

Additionally, consider turning off other power-consuming features to further enhance battery performance, such as disabling Wi-Fi or Bluetooth when they’re not in use. This can provide extra battery life.

Turn Off Mobile Data After Locking

Allowing mobile data to continue running in the background can have a negative impact on your device’s battery life and result in unnecessary data usage. However, MIUI provides an automation that allows you to automatically disable mobile data when you lock your device or put it in sleep mode. This can help extend your battery life and prevent unnecessary data consumption. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up this automation:

Tap on the “Settings” app from your device’s home screen.

app from your device’s home screen. In the “Settings” menu, find and tap on “Battery” or “Battery and Performance.”

menu, find and tap on or Once you’re in the “Battery” menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon.

menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon. When you click the settings gear, you’ll find the option “Turn off mobile data when the device is locked.” Tap on it.

Tap on it. After enabling this option, you’ll be prompted to set a time limit. Choose how many minutes after locking your device you want mobile data to automatically turn off. “Within 5 minutes” is often a good choice.

Automatically turning off mobile data when you lock your device or put it in sleep mode is an effective way to improve battery performance. It helps prevent unnecessary data usage and extends your device’s battery life.

Additionally, using this automation allows you to control your data usage and avoid consuming mobile data unnecessarily. This can be particularly beneficial if you have a limited data plan or limited access to a local Wi-Fi network, as it significantly contributes to battery savings.

Set Cache Clearing Interval

Improving battery performance is essential for MIUI users, and one way to extend your device’s battery life is to regularly clear the cache. This tip helps reduce the power consumption of background-running apps and processes when you’re not actively using your device. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up the cache clearing interval:

Tap on the “Settings” app from your device’s home screen.

app from your device’s home screen. In the “Settings” menu, find and tap on “Battery” or “Battery and Performance.”

menu, find and tap on or Once you’re in the “Battery” menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon.

menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon. When you click the settings gear, you’ll find the option “Clear cache when the device is locked.” Tap on it.

Tap on it. After enabling this option, you’ll be prompted to set a time limit. Choose how many minutes after locking your device you want the cache to be automatically cleared. Short intervals like “Within 1 minute” or “Within 5 minutes” are often preferred.

Clearing the cache within a specified time frame when you’re not actively using your device helps reduce the power consumption of background-running apps and processes. This, in turn, extends your battery life and allows you to use your device for longer periods.

Additionally, using this automation allows you to optimize your device’s performance and prevent unnecessary data consumption. Clearing accumulated data from apps over time can contribute to faster device performance and battery savings.

Configure App Battery Saver Settings

Battery saving is crucial for MIUI users, and app battery saver settings enable you to control the power usage of apps on your device. This feature is a handy tool to increase battery life and reduce unnecessary power consumption. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to configure these settings:

Tap on the “Settings” app from your device’s home screen.

app from your device’s home screen. In the “Settings” menu, find and tap on “Battery” or “Battery and Performance.”

menu, find and tap on or Once you’re in the “Battery” menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon.

menu, you’ll see a settings gear or cog icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon. When you click the settings gear, you’ll find the option “App Battery Saver.” Tap on it.

Tap on it. Under this option, you’ll see a page listing all the apps installed on your device. Next to each app, there’s an option to determine the power-saving mode.

No Restriction or Battery Saver: Choose these options for frequently used apps or those you receive constant notifications from. These modes minimize power usage while maintaining performance.

Restrict Background Apps or Restrict Background Activities: Use these options for rarely used apps or those you don’t want to run in the background unless you actively use them. These modes limit an app’s background operation and save power.

App battery saver settings help you control the power usage of apps on your device, allowing you to extend battery life and reduce unnecessary power consumption. Additionally, by restricting apps from running in the background, you can make your device operate faster and more efficiently.

Regularly reviewing these settings is important for optimizing battery savings. Identifying rarely used or unnecessary background-running apps and selecting the appropriate power-saving mode will help increase your device’s battery life.

Enable Automatic Brightness Adjustment

Battery conservation is paramount for MIUI users, and screen brightness is one of the most power-hungry elements of a device. Keeping the screen brightness unnecessarily high can deplete your battery life. However, with the automatic screen brightness adjustment feature, your device can automatically adjust its screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. This is an effective way to enhance battery performance. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to enable this feature:

Tap on the “Settings” app from your device’s home screen.

app from your device’s home screen. In the “Settings” menu, find and tap on “Display” or “ Display and Brightness.”

menu, find and tap on or “ Once you’re in the “Display” menu, locate “Brightness Level” or a similar option. Selecting this option allows you to access the screen brightness settings. Then, enable the “Automatic Brightness” option.

The automatic brightness adjustment feature adjusts your screen brightness automatically based on the ambient lighting conditions, preventing unnecessary high brightness levels and thereby extending your battery life.

Furthermore, with automatic brightness adjustment, your device’s screen will always be at the ideal brightness level, making your user experience more comfortable. This feature not only conserves energy but also helps protect your eyes.If these recommendations don’t yield significant improvements in battery life, and you continue to experience issues, you might consider backing up your device and performing a hard reset. This process can resolve potential software issues and potentially improve your battery life.