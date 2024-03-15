Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launches as bigger version of ROG Phone 8

Asus has finally unveiled its new Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone, and the model comes with lots of impressive features and hardware. However, some might find it not entirely thrilling as it has just adopted most of its details from the company’s ROG Phone 8.

On Thursday, Asus launched the IP68-certified dust and water-resistant Zenfone 11 Ultra, following the arrival of the ROG Phone 8 last January. The ROG smartphone is truly impressive, so it is not surprising that the company has decided to bring the same details to its latest creation. Nonetheless, there are still some significant changes that could define the differences between the two.

In the launch, Asus showcased a flat frame design encasing a 6.78-inch LTPO 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This is comparatively larger than what the ROG Phone 8 has, signaling the company’s departure from compact smartphone designs.

The volume and power buttons are located on the right side. Unsurprisingly, the power button can also work as a fingerprint scanner and a scroll. Meanwhile, its back panel is available in glossy and matte finish options.

The upper center of the screen sports the 32MP front-facing selfie camera, while the back of the smartphone has a square-shaped camera island with rounded edges. It houses three lenses: a Sony IMX980 50MP lens with Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, 6-Axis Hybrid, and 2x lossless zoom; a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV; and a 32MP telephoto with 3x zoom. This is an improvement compared to the Zenfone 10, which only has two large rear lenses.

Inside, Zenfone 11 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside up to 16GB of RAM (outside the US) and 1TB storage. It also adopted the high battery capacity of ROG Phone 8, which comes at 5,500mAh, complete with support for 67W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Other Zenfone 11 Ultra details Asus might notice similar to those of ROG Phone 8 include support for WiFi-7, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res audio and Qualcomm aptX lossless audio-capable stereo speakers, and more. Ultimately, the company noted in the launch that the new model is AI-powered in different sections, including calls with noise-cancellation support, photo gallery search allowing specific “events, times, locations, and objects” identification, camera, and more. More AI features are expected to arrive in the model soon.