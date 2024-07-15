Belgian retail store listing confirms HMD Skyline design, details

After a series of leaks, a Belgian retail store has confirmed the HMD Skyline’s design.

News and leaks about the model have been circulating in recent weeks, with the most recent one revealing a so-called “HMD Skyline G2” variant will offer a better set of features.

Now, a listing from an online store in Belgium confirmed its existence by sharing several photos. The leak shows the phone in pink design. It undeniably borrows several elements from the Nokia Lumia 920, affirming earlier rumors that it is a revival of the said old Nokia model.

The HMD Skyline has a box-like form, although its side edges have slight curves. The rear camera island is rectangular and placed vertically in the upper left section. It houses the camera lenses and the flash unit, while the HMD branding mark is located at the center of the rear panel.

Leaker account @Sudhanshu1414 on X also shared the HMD Skyline in black color variant.

According to the listing, here are the details to expect from the HMD Skyline: