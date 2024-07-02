Checkout these HMD Skyline G2 image render leaks

Amid rumors of HMD preparing a second Skyline model called HMD Skyline G2 inspired by Nokia Lumia designs, rendered images of the alleged model surfaced online.

The device is expected to follow the first HMD Skyline model, which is said to be based on the Nokia Lumia 920. According to a recent report, the phone will target photographers, thanks to its powerful camera system.

Now, a leak showing the render of the alleged model has surfaced online, supporting claims about its camera capabilities. In the image, the phone sports a huge camera island housing three camera lenses and a flash unit. The exact specifications of the phone are unknown, but an earlier leak shared some possible configurations of the system, including an up to 200MP main unit alongside 12MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide.

In terms of design, the HMD Skyline G2 undeniably borrows some details from the Lumia 1020. The phone has prominent corners, while its front boasts thick bezels, both on the sides and in the front and bottom sections.

No other details about the HMD Skyline G2 are available at the moment, but we will provide more updates soon.

