HMD’s Skyline G2 is its second Nokia Lumia phone for fans, especially photographers

HMD is reportedly working on a second Nokia Lumia-inspired phone, which will pack a powerful camera system.

Weeks ago, a leak revealed HMD’s plan to revive the Nokia Lumia by introducing a model inspired by its Fabula design. Reports say that the company is specifically targeting the Nokia Lumia 920, and that the HMD smartphone would be called HMD Skyline.

Now, a new leak says that aside from the HMD Skyline, the brand is concocting another model based on the Nokia Lumia. According to leaker account @smashx_60 on X, the second Nokia Lumia-inspired device will be called HMD Skyline G2.

Interestingly, it won’t be just a simple variant of the HMD Skyline. As per the tip, it will be a powerful phone offering an interesting set of camera details that will entice photographers.

According to the leak, the Skyline G2 will feature a triple-camera system. The exact specifications of the phone are unknown, but the account shared some possible configurations of the system, including an up to 200MP main unit alongside 12MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide.