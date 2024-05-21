HMD to revive Nokia Lumia next

After the release of the Nokia 3210, HMD is now on its way to resurrect another iconic Nokia phone: the Nokia Lumina.

The company is now reportedly in the process of recreating the said model. Needless to say, the phone will be armed with some modern features and components, but it is believed that the “Fabula” design of the model will be retained.

The move is part of HMD’s plan to attract fans in the smartphone market by introducing classic models that were once made famous by Nokia. This is unsurprising, nonetheless, as the company did it in the past through the recreation of the Nokia 3310 (2017) and Nokia 8110 (2018). Recently, the Nokia 3210 has been reintroduced to the market again. Despite carrying the same classic design theme, the phone that was first released in 1999 was given new components like a colored 2.4” TFT LCD with QVGA resolution, the Unisoc T107 chipset, and the S30+ OS.

The same is expected with the Nokia Lumia, with reports claiming that the revamped version could be armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 32MP selfie, 108MP + 2MP rear camera system, 4900mAh battery, 33W wired charging, and Android 14 OS.