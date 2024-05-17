These are the only Nokia phone models that could get the Android 15 update

The rollout of the official Android 15 update is approaching, and Nokia is one of the brands that will receive it soon.

Unfortunately, Nokia will likely introduce the update to only a limited number of its device models. The reason behind this is the company’s software update policy. Specifically, Nokia only offers two to three years of security updates for its devices, and it doesn’t even cover the brand’s budget offerings. With this, you can bet that only a few Nokia smartphones will receive Android 15.

The list includes:

Nokia XR21

Nokia X30

Nokia G60

Nokia G42

Hopefully, this could change when Android 15 makes its official release in October, the same time Android 14 was released last year. The update is reportedly bringing different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.