Eligible Realme Smartphone Models For Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Update

After the official release of Android 15, different smartphone brands are expected to follow the rollout of their respective updates to their devices. One includes Realme, which will bring the update to a boatload of its creations.

Google should start the rollout of Android 15 by October, which is the same time the Android 14 was released last year. The update is reportedly bringing different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.

Brands like Realme will then start to roll out their own Android 15-based updates after this. For Realme, it includes its recent releases in the past years, which are still covered by its software update policies. The list includes:

Realme GT 5

Realme GT 5 240W

Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme GT 3

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Realme GT Neo 6

Realme GT Neo 6 SE

Realme GT Neo 5

Realme GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT Neo 5 240W

Realme 12

Realme 12+

Realme 12x

Realme 12 Lite

Realme 12 Pro

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme 11 4G

Realme 11 5G

Realme 11x 5G

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme P1

Realme P1 Pro

Realme Narzo 70

Realme Narzo 70x

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme Narzo 60

Realme Narzo 60x

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

Realme C67 4G

Realme C65 4G

Realme C65 5G

Aside from Realme, other smartphone brands like Google Pixel, Vivo, iQOO, Motorola, and OnePlus are also set to receive the Android 15 update.