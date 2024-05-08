These Motorola devices will soon get Android 15 update

Google is now testing the Android 15, and it is expected to be released in October. After the search giant announces it, other brands using the OS are expected to implement the update to their devices afterward. That includes Motorola, which should deliver it to a boatload of devices under its brand.

Up until now, Motorola still hasn’t announced the list of models receiving the update. However, we rounded up the names of the Motorola devices that could get them based on the brand’s software support and update policies. To recall, the company offers three major Android updates to its mid-range and flagship offerings, while its budget phones only get one. Based on this, these Motorola devices may be the ones to get Android 15:

Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Moto G84

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G64

Motorola Moto G54

Motorola Moto G Power (2024)

Motorola Moto G (2024)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2023)

The update should start its rollout by October, which is the same time the Android 14 was released last year. The update will bring different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.