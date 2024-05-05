List of Pixel Devices Receiving Android 15 in 2024

The Android 15 is expected to be released this year. Unfortunately, not all Google Pixel devices are receiving them.

The update should start its rollout by October, which is the same time the Android 14 was released last year. The update will bring different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more. Sadly, do not expect that you will get them, especially if you have an old Pixel device.

The reason behind this can be explained by Google’s varying years of software support for its devices. To recall, starting in the Pixel 8 series, the brand has decided to promise users 7 years of updates. This leaves older Pixel phones with short 3-year software support, with the early-gen phones like Pixel 5a and older devices no longer receiving Android updates.

With this, here is the list of Google Pixel devices that are only eligible for the Android 15 update: